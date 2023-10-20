Staind frontman Aaron Lewis has come under intense fire for a stunt promoting his 2024 solo tour, sharing a photo of a "successful morning in Texas," standing in a field amid two mounted rifles and the carefully arranged carcasses of 32 coyotes that spell out "Trump 24." Many fans are incredibly disturbed by the photo and Lewis' actions.

Lewis, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump (who is currently facing 91 felony charges in court and was impeached a record number of times while serving his single four-year term in office), has used his solo career as a means of asserting his conservative political views while criticizing opposing parties and current President Joe Biden.

However, after this latest photo was shared, Lewis even has some conservatives rattled.

WARNING: DISTURBING IMAGERY AHEAD (NSFW)

"I don't care if it's legal or not.... I find this very disturbing. I'm a Republican and this is horrible... it takes a very evil heart to do this... unfollowing and hopefully you loose [sic] a lot of fans... I'm definitely not giving up my money for you," writes one apparent ex-fan.

"This is so disturbing. Sociopath shit," writes another person, while someone else comments, "You've lost me as a fan now."

Others used this stunt as an opportunity to mock the 51-year-old musician, musing, "Those coyotes aren't nearly as dead as your career has been for the last 20 years."

Taken aback by the apparent lack of respect for the 32 coyotes that were killed, one person writes, "Imagine if people murdering humans could post their victims on Instagram. We live in a weird world. Hunting for food is one thing... dragging their dead bodies to make a piece of art is some real serious mental health issues... love your music Aaron but I disagree with hunting and disagree with posting my victims as a funny piece of art."

Others in the comments section noted that this is likely a population control effort. "Thank you for harvesting predators that aren't in check. You save our farm animals, pets and edible wild game. Can't wait for the show tonight," says one supporter in defense.

Still, it's the actions that were taken after the population control efforts had concluded that have fans sick with disgust.

One wildlife and hunting enthusiast calls on noteworthy figures in the scene to call out the behavior of Lewis and the three others seen in the photo. "You guys should call this shit out. This is the crap that is ruining our efforts to protect hunting and keep public land open. And I'm not talking about the politics of this post... I'm talking about the utter disrespect for these animals, that need controlling, but deserve better," comments the Instagram user.

"Your music helped me though [sic] some of the darkest times in my life. And now I find you hateful and disgusting. I even tattooed one of your songs on me to remind me that I'll be ok. I wish you were," another person expresses.

Lewis has been at the center of other political controversies in recent years as well.

In March of 2022, one month after Russia invaded Ukraine, Lewis suggested at a solo show that "maybe we should listen to Putin" while circulating far right conspiracy theories, including ones that have been firmly debunked.

One year later, the ICC (International Criminal Court) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating he "is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation (under articles 8(2)(a)(vii) and 8(2)(b)(viii) of the Rome Statute)."

As Lewis supports Trump for re-election in 2024, the former President will be busy mounting defenses in four separate criminal cases.

The case charging Trump with his attempt to unlawfully overturn the election results in Georgia reached a significant breakthrough earlier this week when former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell plead guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties while aiding Trump's efforts.