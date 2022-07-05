Aaron Lewis Vows to ‘Run My F–king Mouth Until The Day I Die’ About American Politics

Aaron Lewis has been quite vocal about his politics at shows in recent years, and as he revealed during a show this past week in Columbus, Ohio, that's not something that's going to stop.

While playing The Bluestone in Columbus on July 2, Lewis once again railed against the U.S. government, but also used his time between songs to remind the audience of their rights as provided within the U.S. Constitution. And as he felt that those rights were not as publicized as they should be, he added that he will continue to speak out in his shows expressing one of the rights provided within the Constitution.

As seen in fan shot video below, Lewis starts, "There's one thing I will say, 'cause it's been completely lost sight of in the grand scheme of things in this country with us, because they've been dumbing us down for generations. They don't teach us the Constitution anymore; they don't teach us civics anymore; they don't tell us how the government works anymore; they don't want us to know."

He continues with his lesson, stating, "So, I was explaining this to somebody the other day, and they were, like, 'Wow. That's a really good way of putting that.' So everybody here realizes that the Constitution is the fucking rulebook for the government. You understand that, right? It gives us all the power, is what it does. That's why they're always trying to change it; that's why they're always trying to fucking do little things that dig away at it — because it's their fucking rulebook. The Bill of Rights is ours. The Constitution is the rulebook of the government, and they are not supposed to operate outside that fucking rulebook in any way, shape or form, or they're breaking the rules that they have to follow. And when they do that, when they break their own rules that they have to follow, we the people have every right to fucking remove them. Because they're breaking the rules."

"This country has rules," Lewis reiterated. "The government has rules that they have to operate on. Our founding fathers were so fucking smart. The only thing they fucked up on, really, was term limits. It is absolutely insane that we allow people to stay as politicians for a lifetime. That's fucking crazy, people. How can you expect that person to not be bought and paid for. It's up to us. We are the people. This is our fucking country. They're running this country into the fucking ground on purpose. What the fuck are we going to do about it? Are we gonna sit in our fucking happy little spaces and wait for fucking Superman to come and save us? Because this country is gonna be gone — gone."

After Lewis' words elicited a "U-S-A" chant, the singer offered, "Chanting 'U-S-A' ain't gonna do a fucking thing. It's time to do something, before this country that has been put in our hands… This is our country now. The old people are about to die. The young people don't know what the fuck is going on. It's our country. We are responsible for what happens from here forward. That's how it works. This country gets handed from generation to generation so that we are now the stewards for our children and for our grandchildren and so on and so forth, and if we sit here and allow them to destroy the best country that has ever existed on the face of the earth, in the history of mankind, then we deserve to go down with the ship."

That's when Lewis revealed that he will continue to address the topic, stating, "I'll tell you what: I ain't going down like that. I ain't. I will run my fucking mouth until the day I die. 'Cause it's the truth. And facts matter. And facts have become disinformation sometimes. And we sit there and we let it happen. But we do — we do. "You're gonna go home to your fucking happy lives and your dogs and your kids, and tomorrow it's gonna be the same thing — you're gonna allow this country to slip just a little bit further out of our hands. Until we fucking stand up and do something, we're doing nothing."

While Lewis has been vocal about his beliefs on a number of topics, he has claimed that the unproven ivermectin helped cure his Covid. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, ivermectin is not authorized or approved for use in preventing or treating COVID-19. A frequent treatment for parasites in horses, its approved human use is treating infections caused by parasitic conditions such as skin lice. Taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous, and poisonings with the drug have risen since its unproven COVID benefits became a point of misinformation amid the pandemic, per Bloomberg.

He also was pushing a conspiracy theory that the Ukraine had been using body bag crisis actors, something that has since been debunked, while suggesting that "maybe" Vladimir Putin was trying to cleanse Ukraine of the "Deep State."

Though Lewis has called out both Democrats and Republicans at shows, he has made it clear he holds Democrats responsible for most of the country's ills. Within his latest political discussion, after focusing mostly on politicians as a whole, he then added, "I promise you the Democrats are behind the doors going, 'Ooooh. What the fuck can we do now to fuck this country?' I promise you. 'Cause that's the ultimate goal. They're so bought and paid for by worldwide money, if we don't stand up, we're fucked." He used the speech to then lead into his liberal-bashing song, "Am I the Only One."

The U.S. Constitution was created in 1787. A transcription of the original Constitution can be read here. There have been 27 amendments to the U.S. Constitution and a rundown of what each entails can be found here.

