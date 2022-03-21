Staind's Aaron Lewis recently "question(ed) everything" in a tirade about corruption in America and why Russia's Vladimir Putin is waging war in Ukraine. Lewis took a lengthy break from his solo show last Thursday in Portsmouth, Ohio to pontificate about conspiracy theories in the U.S. and Putin's intentions abroad.

As transcribed by ThePRP, he says that "maybe" Putin is trying to cleanse Ukraine of the "Deep State." He drags some far-right punching bags into the conversation as well. Beware the salty language below.

You know, as fucked up as it sounds, maybe we should listen to what Vladimir Putin is saying. Maybe, just maybe, when Klaus Schwab and George Soros and every other dirty fucking earth-destroying motherfucker all jumps on the same bandwagon, maybe, just maybe we should fucking take a good look at that. Why are they trying to protect Ukraine so much? What do they all have to lose? It’s all bullshit. It’s all bullshit. Have you seen the pictures with wooden guns and all the bodies in body bags laying in the background, and all of a sudden one of the bodies starts moving and fucking sits up and fixes its fucking body bag while the reporter is reporting? People, if you haven’t seen that, you’d better start fucking looking elsewhere. If you haven’t seen Vladimir Putin actually say that he’s fighting the ‘Deep State’ right now, which is the same people we’re fighting, which is the same people everywhere on the face of this earth that people are fighting for freedom.

That claim of the body bag crisis actors is false and has been debunked. Lewis asserts that the United States is "the most corrupt country in the world," and that the both sides of the aisle are to blame.

All I’m gonna say is this: question everything. Everything that they’re telling you right now is a lie. Everything. We need to come to grips with something, people. This is our country. We own the most corrupt country in the world. So my question is, what are we gonna do about it? Because we put these people where they sit, to become corrupt and to sell us out all for their gain and not for ours. They’re supposed to represent us, not themselves. And they’re all guilty of it — 90 percent of ’em. I don’t know who’s worse — the Democrats that are trying to destroy this country or the Republicans that sit idly by while they do so. They all need to be removed. We need to start voting for people that aren’t lifetime politicians because those are the most lecherous, snake-in-the-grass pieces of shit that you can ever possibly put into power. The next governor needs to be you. The next senator needs to be you. We need to pick from our peers, people — people that have good ideas that we can stand behind; not these fucking snake oil salesmen that tell us everything we wanna hear. And until we wake up, this country is going off the cliff, people. We have no order. We have no president. Every single day that goes by, we lose standing in the world. Everyone’s laughing at us. Everyone is positioning themselves against us. And it’s not us — it’s the government that we put in power. These are the people that are making us look bad throughout the entire world — the same people that have you convinced that we all need to support Ukraine even though all of their money laundering systems, all of their everything, the way that they get all their kickbacks and they wash everything is all through the Ukraine.

After an audience member shouted "Fuck Joe Biden," Lewis said it was bigger than that, and using a familiar refrain from South Park, "they took your jobs."

Listen, it’s bigger than ‘Fuck Joe Biden.’ It is. It is. It’s the media. It’s the Internet and the people that control it. Everything is against us in this room — everything. Because when we lose, they win. Look what happened over shutdown. Look how many small businesses got bankrupt and closed forever. And look how the big corporations made billions and billions of dollars. They just took all that wealth out of our hands and they put it in theirs. They took your jobs. They made you believe lies. They made you believe that a vaccine was gonna keep you safe. They made you think that a fucking mask was gonna keep you safe. They made you think that avoiding your friends and your family and staying locked up in your house was gonna somehow keep you safe. But guess what — didn’t we all get COVID? Didn’t every single of us in this fucking room get COVID and live to tell the tale? We’re okay. I survived. I didn’t stick that poison in my fucking body. I did just fine. I had it twice. I’m not fucking dead. Don’t believe a word they fucking tell you — not one word.

An audience member shot video from the Vern Riffe Center in Portsmouth, Ohio of Lewis' discussion below.

Aaron Lewis Says "Maybe We Should Listen to Putin"