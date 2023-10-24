A returning Staind have lined up a selection of limited dates for a spring 2024 U.S. tour that includes an impressive array of opening bands rotating throughout the shows.

Depending on the date, concertgoers attending the upcoming Staind shows can catch Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, I Prevail, Seether and/or more alongside Staind, the nostalgic Aaron Lewis-led hit-making nu-metal band that most recently reunited in 2019.

Last month, Staind released their first album in over a decade, Confessions of the Fallen. It contains the singles "Lowest in Me" and "Here and Now." Lewis is also a solo country artist who's maintained an outspoken political persona.

Tickets for Staind's spring 2024 U.S. tour go on sale beginning Thursday (Oct. 26) at 10AM local time. An exclusive Staind artist pre-sale starts on Oct. 24 at 10AM local time and runs until Oct. 25 at 10PM. (Use the code STAIND2024.)

Staind Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

April 18 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Aug. Amp. #

April 19 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena *

April 20 – Orlando, Fla. @ Central Fairgrounds *

April 25 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Ctr $

April 26 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena %

April 27 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Ctr ^

May 3 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum &

May 4 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr &

* With Seether, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Sleep Theory, Tim Montana and Austin Meade

$ With Seether, The Struts, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Tim Montana, Plush

% With Seether, The Struts, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Tim Montana

& With I Prevail, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, Tim Montana

^ With Seether, Asking Alexandria, Tim Montana

# With Ayron Jones, Austin Meade

Staind, "Here and Now" (Music Video)

