Staind's Aaron Lewis will released Frayed at Both Ends, his new solo country album, early next year, which will include his conservative anthem "Am I the Only One," which debuted over the summer, as well his latest single, "Goodbye Town," among others that were written alongside a handful of collaborators.

Frayed at Both Ends will be the fourth record from Lewis, who kicked off his solo career with The Road in 2011 and last release State I'm In back in 2019.

It's been a busy year for the singer-songwriter, who has used his solo gigs as an opportunity to blame Democrats for "every fucking scar" on the country and "every racist law" within it when he's not accidentally playing Staind's "It's Been a While" twice at the same show. In addition to solo performances, Lewis also spent the summer out with Staind on a co-headlining tour alongside nu-metal heavyweights Korn and even led a "Fuck Joe Biden" chant from the stage at a stop in Pennsylvania as he struck a balance between concert performance and political activism.

Lewis projected in an interview earlier this year that a new Staind album would arrive in 2022, and, for now at least, the solo record is certain with a Jan. 28 release date set through Valory Music.

"There's so much great music in Nashville, which I think everybody knows. But until you really live here, get to know people, you don't realize how deep it runs. It's inspiring to be around people who are drawn to that same hard kind of country, the stuff that digs down and looks at life with some of the paint knocked off it," said Lewis of the upcoming full length (via Music Row).

"Big heartache is part of it," he continued, "Country music takes on the tough stuff, the doubts and the working harder to just stay where you are. Writing with guys like Dan Tyminski, who's sung on some of my earlier records, Jeffrey Steele, Ira Dean, David Lee Murphy and Chris Wallin all have the same sense of what this is, so I can't wait for people to get to hear this record."

"This is an album of saying things that need to be said about how people actually live," Lewis explained. "Life isn't easy," he went on, "Most people drink to forget, or drive for hours trying to get away from what they can't let go of or leave behind. Work takes it out of you. Love falls short or destroys you. Disappointments stack up. But still you have to keep going — and how you do that says everything about the man that you are."

Aaron Lewis, "Goodbye Town" Lyrics

Goodbye heartbreak, goodbye home



Goodbye divebar I used to go



I gotta get out, out of this goodbye town



And goodbye happy and hello regret



Hello all the things I wished I said



I'm going down, down in this goodbye town Where am I supposed to go now that you're gone?



Girl, you took the roll right out of my stone



There ain't enough Tennessee whiskey round here



To drown me out of this goodbye town Hello highway, hello alone



Here I am, a thousand miles from home



Wheels spinning round, outta this goodbye town Where am I supposed to go now that you're gone?



Girl, you took the roll right out of my stone



There ain't enough Tennessee whiskey round here



To drown me out of this goodbye town Goodbye heartbreak, goodbye home



Goodbye divebar I used to go



I gotta get out, out of this goodbye town



Wheels spinning round, out of this goodbye town

Aaron Lewis, Frayed at Both Ends Album Art + Track Listing

01. "Again" (Aaron Lewis, Ira Dean, David Lee Murphy)



02. "Goodbye Town" (Aaron Lewis, Randy Montana)



03. "Everybody Talks To God" (Craig Monday, Chris Wallin)



04. "Am I The Only One" (Aaron Lewis, Ira Dean, Jeffrey Steele)



05. "Kill Me Like You Love Me" (Aaron Lewis, Ira Dean, Dan Tyminiski, Chris Wallin)



06. "Pull Me Under" (Aaron Lewis)



07. "Life Behind Bars" (Aaron Lewis, Josh Hogue, Matt McGinn)



08. "Waiting There For Me" (Aaron Lewis, Ira Dean, Dan Tyminiski, Chris Wallin)



09. "They Call Me Doc" (featuring CreatiVets, Vince Gill, Dan Tyminiski) (Shaun Bott, Richard Casper, Brian Carper, Jourdan Walker, Johnny McGuire)



10. "Get What You Get" (Aaron Lewis, Ira Dean, Dan Tyminiski)



11. "Sticks And Stones" (Aaron Lewis, Paul Barber, Matt McGinn)



12. "One In The Same" (Aaron Lewis, Trent Tomlinson)



13. "Someone" (Aaron Lewis, Paul Barber, Matt McGinn)