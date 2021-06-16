Staind’s Aaron Lewis Blames Democrats for ‘Every Racist Law’

During a solo performance in Virginia this month, Staind singer Aaron Lewis responded to a speech from President Joe Biden by blaming the U.S. Democratic Party for "every racist law" in America.

Lewis, who's established himself as an outspoken country music artist alongside his ongoing reunion commitments with the nu-metal veterans Staind, made the politically charged remarks before playing his conservative anthem "Am I the Only One" for the those attending his June 4 concert at Doswell, Virginia's Meadow Event Park.

"I wrote this next song because I'm sitting here as a 49-year-old father of three watching a very small handful of people destroy the country that was handed down to me by my forefathers — the country that my grandfather and my uncles, they all fought for," Lewis said, as transcribed by Blabbermouth.

"I watched the Joe Biden speech the other day," he continued. "I don't even know why I do it, but I do. And I heard him tell the story about this massacre that happened in Oklahoma a long time ago. And I listened to him throw out all these facts and spit out all this information about the KKK and about systemic racism and everything else. So, I'd like to point something out that is very obvious yet no one seems to bring it up or talk about it, that every racist law that's ever been put into place, every scar on America was the Democrats. All of it. It's there if you go and look. Every racist law was come up with and voted through and unanimously passed by fucking Democrats. The KKK was fucking Democrats."

The Biden speech Lewis referenced is likely the president's June 1 comments commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. During the observance, Biden spoke of how some past governors, "members of the United States Senate" and "members of the House of Representatives" were "open members of the [Ku Klux] Klan" around the time of the tragedy that, in the last century, was buried by history books.

"Most people didn’t realize that, a century ago, the Klan was founded just six years before the horrific destruction here in Tulsa," the president correctly added of the second version of the KKK, founded in 1915.

But most historians could likely find a fault with Lewis' blanket statement that the Democratic Party is responsible for all laws seen as racist, or that the KKK solely comprised Democratic members, if not conclude that it might be a misreading of the past. (Moreover, one could counter the singer's lawmaking argument by simply pointing to the Republican Party's continuing bid to suppress voter rights as ostensibly racist bureaucracy.)

Lewis could be more broadly suggesting the notion that, many years ago, the two major U.S. political parties were indeed ideologically "swapped" from how they exist today, with, roughly speaking, the Democrats once the more conservative party and the Republicans as the more progressive.

