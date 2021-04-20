Staind fans these days know that frontman Aaron Lewis has created an entirely parallel persona to the angsty nu-metal rocker many grew up with starting in the '90s. After transitioning to country music for several solo releases, Lewis has become known for his outspoken political views as much as his musicianship.

That much was on display last month during an acoustic show that Lewis performed at Billy Bob's Texas, a music venue and indoor rodeo arena in Fort Worth, Texas. There, the entertainer played an unreleased song called "Am I the Only One," a conservative-minded anthem — it mentions the removal of Confederate monuments, it disses Bruce Springsteen — that seemed to have the singer ad-libbing on some lines. Still, it showed that Lewis' beliefs are just as strong as they ever were. [via Blabbermouth]

Read the lyrics and listen to the song down toward the bottom of this post.

This isn't the first time that Lewis has debuted a new number with politically charged lyrics in a live setting. Last year, the Staind singer played the solo song "If I Was a Liberal" at a gig in Hampton Beach, N.H.

That tune ends with the closing lines, "If I was a liberal, when all is said and done / I'd be the coward that I am, and I'd tuck my tail and run / I'd hide out in the darkness I'm destined to regret / 'Cause if I was a liberal, hell, I'd be scared to death."

With the addition of "Am I the Only One" to his repertoire, it looks like the Staind frontman is staying his dogmatic course as a country artist in 2021, even though he, guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist Johnny April and drummer Sal Giancarelli reformed Staind two years ago.

"It was just a matter of enough time having gone by," Lewis told Loudwire in 2019 as the band announced their most recent return. "We decided that we were gonna put a couple shows on the books and just start there. Just kinda dip our toes and see what happens, and look at this from a distance."

Here are the lyrics to Aaron Lewis' "Am I the Only One":

Am I the only one here tonight

Shaking my head and thinking something ain't right?

Is it just me?

Am I losing my mind?

Am I standing on the edge of the end of time?

Am I the only one?

Tell me I'm not

Who thinks they're taking all the good we got?

And turning it back

Hell, I'll be damned

I'm turning into my old man Am I the only one willing to bleed

Or take a bullet for being free?

Screaming 'What the fuck!' at my TV

For telling me

Yeah, are you telling me?

And I'm the only one willing to fight

For my love of the red and white and the blue

Burning on the ground

As the statues coming down in a town near you

Watching the threads of Old Glory come undone Am I the only one? Am I the only one not brainwashed

Making my way through the land of the lost

Who still gives a shit

And worries about his kids

While they try to undo all the things he did

And I'm the only one who can't take no more

Screaming, 'If you don't like it, there's the fucking door'

This ain't the freedom we been fighting for

It was something more

Yeah, it was something more

Am I the only one willing to bleed? Am I the only one willing to fight

For my love of the red and white and the blue

Burning on the ground

As the statues coming down in a town near you

Watch the threads of Old Glory come undone

Am I the only one?

I can't be the only one Am I the only who quit singing along

Every time they play a Springsteen song? Am I the only one still sitting here

Still holding on, holding back my tears

For the ones who give, with the lives they gave

God bless the USA

I'm not the only one willing to fight

For my love of the red and white and the blue

Burning on the ground

As the statues coming down in a town near you

Watching the thread of Old Glory come undone I'm not the only one

I can't be the only one

I'm not the only one

Aaron Lewis Performs "Am I the Only One" Live (March 12, 2021)