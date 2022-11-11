It’s Hard to Describe Godsmack’s New Song ‘You And I’ + That’s a Good Thing

Godsmack have been teasing that their upcoming new album could potentially be their last one, and with that, that it's their best work so far. A lot of bands say that, but they just dropped a new song called "You And I" that not even we can describe, which we consider a good thing.

Think about it — when's the last time you heard a song and so many different genres and labels came to mind that you couldn't put your finger on just one to use to describe it? Upon listening to "You And I," we hear a hard rock song with bluesy undertones, odd time signatures laced with prog-rock elements and a super melodic solo.

In addition to releasing the song, the rockers have finally unveiled the details for this potentially final upcoming album, which has been given the title Lighting Up the Sky. It'll be out Feb. 24 via BMG and can be pre-ordered here now.

"​I like when a record takes you on a journey from front to back. I realized there’s a whole story here about one man’s journey, the ups, and downs," frontman Sully Erna shared in a press release. "I believe it’s a story everyone will connect to, on a human level, because we’ve all gone through things in life.”

Check out the album artwork and full track listing, as well as the new song "You And I" and its lyrics below.

Though this is likely Godsmack's last full-length record, Erna clarified that the band is not retiring and will still tour in the future, playing a setlist made of their biggest hits.

"We started thinking, when we were in that thought process, why are we in here grinding all the time and doing this new music when we wanna just also know that we've never stopped in the 25 years we've been touring," the singer told 101.1 WJRR "We'd like to be able to enjoy our lives, our family, our houses, the things that we've earned over the years that we've sacrificed. So I think the balance for that, the happy medium, is to be able to just go out there now and continue to do live shows and put the greatest-hits show together."

Godsmack, 'You And I' Lyrics [via AZLyrics]

Captivating woman

Yeah you got me losing my mind, yeah

Shoot to kill, I lose my will

Laying it all on the line, oh You and me

We breathe inside a world where no one can breathe

Can't you see through painted skies

It's always you and I All I know deep down inside

This fine legged woman done saved my soul tonight

Taste the sin, I said lose or win

My god, I've been waiting a long time You and me

We breathe inside a world where no one can breathe

Can't you see through painted skies

It's always you and I

Always you and I You and me

We breathe inside a world where no one can breathe

Can't you see through painted skies

It's always you and I

Always you and I

Always you and I

Always you and I

Godsmack - 'You And I'

Godsmack, Lighting Up the Sky Artwork + Track Listing

Godsmack 'Lighting Up the Sky' BMG loading...

1. You And I

2. Red White & Blue

3. Surrender

4. What About Me

5. Truth

6. Hell’s Not Dead

7. Soul on Fire

8. Let’s Go!

9. Best of Times

10. Growing Old

11. Lighting Up The Sky