Sully Erna Says Godsmack Are Taking ‘Full Year Off’ Following European Tour

Legendary hard rock/alternative metal band Godsmack recently finished their 2025 live trek across the world, and according to frontman Sully Erna, the group will now be taking a “full year off.”

Sully Erna on Godsmack’s Year-Long Hiatus + Recent Resurgence

During a recent interview with Hungarian publication HammerWorld, Erna went into detail about his personal and professional lives (including a comprehensive reflection on Godsmack’s 30-year history).

At the end, he’s asked what he sees “on the horizon” for himself and Godsmack. He replied: “After this European tour, we’re taking a full year off.”

Erna continued:

I’ll probably start something new during that time—I just don’t know what yet. I usually work on Godsmack for a certain amount of time, and then when we take a break, I shift to solo stuff. I think I might do that again. This year is a bit of a mystery, but I’ve started getting some offers to focus on TV and film. . . . I might end up writing music for movies or even acting again. . . . I’m definitely exploring other things besides Godsmack to keep me occupied while we figure out what’s next for the band. Right now, I honestly don’t know.

Erna also remarked that despite how long the band’s been around – and despite recent lineup changes, which we’ll discuss below – Godsmack’s arguably at the peak of their popularity.

“What I do know is there’s been a resurgence of Godsmack. When we come out now, we’re playing to bigger and bigger audiences,” he stated, adding:

We did Sofia, Bulgaria [on March 22, 2025]—sold out in two days, over 13,000 people. Romania was big and so was Poland [later that month]. There’s this new interest in the band again, and we’re seeing a younger generation growing up listening to us. A lot of young kids are coming to our shows now, along with their parents. . . . We’ve survived so much over the years, gone through tough times, and we’re still here. We’re still relevant and writing good music. People keep coming to the shows, the band hasn’t stopped growing, and I couldn’t be happier. It’s nice to just get back to playing again without any obligations. We’re not promoting a new record or anything right now. We’re just promoting the brand, the legacy. We’re doing these greatest hits shows and playing music simply because we love it. We’re back in control again—not the record labels, not the management company. Godsmack is back in control, and that, to me, is the greatest gift.

The Poland show Erna mentioned – which took place at the PreZero Arena in Gliwice on March 27 – was the final performance of the tour. They have no upcoming shows official announced, either, and as fans know, Godsmack’s latest LP (2023’s Lighting Up the Sky) was publicized as their final studio album.

So, it looks like Godsmack are indeed going on a lengthy touring hiatus.

Godsmack’s recent successes and decisions come in the wake of some major lineup changes, as both longtime drummer Shannon Larkin and longtime lead guitarist/backing vocalist Tony Rambola left the band earlier this year. During Godsmack’s recent tour, Erna and bassist Robbie Merrill were joined by drummer Will Hunt and guitarist Sam Koltun.

In March of 2025, Erna commented: “All I can tell you right now is that the band is in good health, we're in good spirits, but there's gonna be a little bit of a different visual for everybody. . . . Tony and Shannon have some personal things going on, and they're not with us. So we have a couple of guest musicians playing with us that are phenomenal."

The following month, Loudwire reported on Godsmack’s official statement regarding Larkin and Rambola’s departure.

In it, they shared some “bittersweet news . . . regarding a significant change in our journey together.” The called Rombola and Larkin “two of our most cherished members,” and conveyed that the pair left Godsmack “on good terms” and “for no other reason than to fulfill their desire to live a more simple and quiet life away from touring.”

You can see their full statement below.

While Rambola’s been quiet about his subsequent ventures, Larkin played with the newly reunited Snot at Welcome to Rockville earlier this month. It was one of “6 Big Things That Happened at Welcome to Rockville 2025,” and it turns out that Larkin was subbing for Jamie Miller (who, Loudwire wrote, was “out on tour with Bad Religion in Spain and was unable to make the trip back in time due to the scheduling conflict”).

You can see some footage of their performance here.

What Sully Erna’s Doing Later This Year

Godsmack may be done for 2025, but Erna isn’t. In fact, he’ll be appearing at Mohegan Sun’s Sun Patio Concert Series – in Uncasville, Connecticut – on Saturday, Sept. 6 (with special guests). You can see more information about the event and grab tickets here.