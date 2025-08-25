VOTE: Better 1998 Rock Album – Godsmack’s ‘Godsmack’ vs. Rob Zombie’s ‘Hellbilly Deluxe’

This week, we're taking you back to the year 1998. You tell us, which is the better rock album - Godsmack's self-titled major label debut set or Hellbilly Deluxe, the first solo album for Rob Zombie after his White Zombie start? Both albums are celebrating their anniversaries this week.

It didn't take long for Godsmack to make their presence felt. The band's second studio album commanded major label attention as the buzz surrounding the singles "Whatever" and "Keep Away" locally generated enough of a stir. Soon the rest of the country caught on to what Boston had been rocking over the last couple of years. Buoyed by an emerging heavier shift in music at radio, Godsmack became among the brightest new stars of the nu metal era of music that finished out the decade and carried over into the early 2000s. Songs such as "Bad Religion," "Voodoo" and "Moon Baby" made their self-titled set an instant smash.

Rob Zombie was far from a fresh face when 1998 arrived, but he now had more pressure on his back as he had stepped out from the White Zombie umbrella that had already made a name for themselves earlier in the decade. The singer managed to keep a similar aesthetic musically and in his presentation that brought a built-in fanbase to new standouts such as "Dragula" and "Living Dead Girl" off his Hellbilly Deluxe solo debut. "Superbeast," "Demonoid Phenomenon" and "Meet the Creeper" also kept listeners engaged.

