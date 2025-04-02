Former Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin has revealed that he and guitarist Tony Rombola quit the band last year because they "didn't want to tour anymore."

The band corroborated the news in a statement released on Instagram, which you can see in full below.

"After almost 3 incredible decades, two of our most cherished members, Tony Rombola and Shannon Larkin, have decided to retire from the band permanently, on good terms, but for no other reason than to fulfill their desire to live a more simple and quiet life away from touring," they wrote.

"This decision was not made lightly. Tony and Shannon have been such a big part of our history, bringing their unique talents, creativity and passion that have shaped our music and our message. Together, we have experienced countless, unforgettable moments and heartfelt interactions with fans like you around the world. We are immensely grateful for every memory we've created together."

The band added that "Shannon and Tony will always be part of our family" and encouraged fans, "Let's celebrate the memories we’ve made together while we all look forward to our future together."

Godsmack's 2025 Lineup Changes

Fans noticed the absence of Larkin and Rombola when Godsmack kicked off their 2025 European tour last month in Sofia, Bulgaria. Longtime lead singer Sully Erna and bassist Robbie Merrill were joined by drummer Will Hunt (of Evanescence) and guitarist Sam Bam Koltun (who plays with Dorothy and Faster Pussycat).

"I can tell you that there has definitely been some changes that have happened in the last few months," Erna told Bulgaria's Z Rock radio station at the time. "They are changes that we're not sure will be permanent or temporary, but everybody and everyone is in good health and in really good spirits. And the band is doing better than ever."

Shannon Larkin's Statement About Leaving Godsmack

In a since-deleted Facebook video (which was transcribed by Blabbermouth), Larkin detailed his and Rombola's decision to step away from Godsmack.

"We did quit the band last year after lots of talking to Sully and Robbie and they understood that we didn't want to tour anymore," the drummer said. "That's the reason. We understood that they wanted to tour and so we understood each other. And in the end, Godsmack's out there touring and we are out here happily living our lives."

He continued: "Tony's turning 60. I'm turning 58. It's not a physical thing. We just want to be home with everything that we love. Forty years I've been touring, 28 years for Rombola. We're getting a little older, so we decided to quit."

Larkin insisted there's no bad blood between the current and former band members. "It wasn't a bad thing," he said. "I will talk more about it in the future, but it's all love. We're brothers for life with Sully and Robbie and we wish Will and Sam all the best. All the fans, keep going — they're kicking ass."

He concluded: "Sully said at the very end, 'All good things must come to an end.' Godsmack didn't come to an end, it's just a new chapter for them and it's certainly a new chapter for Tony and I. We're already making new music and everybody's happy."

Godsmack will be on the road with Drowning Pool and P.O.D. through April 12.