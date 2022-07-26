10 Times Musicians Were an Emergency Fill-In

The show must go on, even when an integral member of a band can't perform. Luckily, the music industry does not have a shortage of professionals that can stand in for artists when this happens, including some famous faces.

From last-minute fill-ins for a concert to replacing a member for an entire leg of a tour, crews find a way to make it work. While some bands have touring practice trailers such as Slipknot, some fill-ins didn't have time to practice with the band prior to hitting the stage.

See 10 of the most epic fill-ins for artists at concerts, below.