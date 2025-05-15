Drummer Shannon Larkin will be back on the concert stage very soon after exiting Godsmack earlier this year. The musician will be seen this weekend behind the kit with the reunited Snot during their Welcome to Rockville performance.

Why Shannon Larkin Is Playing With Snot

Snot have returned to touring in 2025, announcing a reunion earlier this year and eventually revealing Andy Knapp of Stronger Than Machines as their new singer.

The lineup was also initially set to feature Mikey Doling, John "Tumor" Fahnestock, Sonny Mayo and Jamie Miller, but just last month Mayo bowed out of the run and was replaced by former Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle for the 2025 reunion.

Now comes word that a scheduling conflict is keeping Miller away from the festival appearance. He also plays with Bad Religion, who are currently touring in Europe. So the band recruited a familiar face in Larkin to help with their festival appearance.

"Due to Jamie Miller currently on tour in Spain with Bad Religion, legendary drummer Shannon Larkin will be joining SNOT on the drum throne this Sunday at @WelcomeToRockville in Daytona Beach," the band wrote on Instagram.

"Shannon is responsible for putting SNOT together in the beginning and also played the very last two SNOT shows before Lynn passed away in 1998," they concluded in their posting, while sharing footage of Larkin tearing it up behind the kit.

Shannon Larkin Leaves Godsmack

Earlier this year, Godsmack returned to the concert stage, but noticeably absent from the performances were drummer Shannon Larkin and guitarist Tony Rombola. At the time, singer Sully Erna told Bulgaria's Z Rock radio station, ""hey are changes that we're not sure will be permanent or temporary, but everybody and everyone is in good health and in really good spirits. And the band is doing better than ever."

Guitarist Sam Bam Koltun and drummer Will Hunt were brought in to fill the void.

Then in April, Larkin confirmed that he and Rombola had exited the group sharing their desire not to tour anymore.

In a joint statement with the band, it was revealed, "After almost 3 incredible decades, two of our most cherished members, Tony Rombola and Shannon Larkin, have decided to retire from the band permanently, on good terms, but for no other reason than to fulfill their desire to live a more simple and quiet life away from touring."

About Snot at Welcome to Rockville

As stated, Snot will take the stage this Sunday (May 18) at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla.

The Sunday bill will be headlined by Korn. The day also features sets from Bad Omens, Marilyn Manson, Mudvayne, Chevelle, Motionless in White, Insane Clown Posse, Testament, Daughtry, Sevendust, Chiodos, Power Trip, Deafheaven, Hawthorne Heights, The Black Dahlia Murder, Memphis May Fire and many more.

Tickets for Welcome to Rockville 2025 and the full weekend lineup are available through the festival website.