What We Know So Far About Snot’s 2025 Reunion

What do we actually know about the Snot reunion?

When the 2025 Welcome to Rockville lineup was announced last week, it was a bit of a surprise to see Snot as one of the bands that would be back onstage. The group was one of the promising young bands of the late '90s, but just over a year after their debut album was released singer Lynn Strait was killed in a car accident.

The group disbanded, but renewed interest after the Strait Up tribute album had them reconsidering their future. They've been through various reunion iterations with Tommy Vext and Carl Bensley both spending time on the mic, but had not been active since 2015. So, as Snot prepare to return in 2025, what do we actually know about the reunion?

Which Members Are Taking Part?

Much of what is now know about the reunion came during an interview with lead guitarist Mikey Doling during his recent appearance on the Talk Toomey podcast. Among the revelations is that the core '90s-era Snot lineup is all back intact minus Strait.

Doling will be joined onstage by bassist John "Tumor" Fahnestock, guitarist Sonny Mayo and drummer Jamie Miller.

Who Is Going to Sing?

That little nugget of info is something that fans will have to wait on for now. However, it does not appear to be Vext or Bensley handling vocal duties.

Doling told Toomey that after finding out there was interest in a Snot reunion from festivals, the group then sought to fill the singer void in the band. The initial response after seeking a new vocalist on social media didn't yield "the right fit," but Doling says that a friend had shared that he had found someone they should check out.

"I said, ‘Look, we’re looking for a singer. Do me a favor, set up a camera, microphone and sing along to Get Some, our album.' And so about three or four days go by, then I get some some videos on my phone, right? So I’m watching the video, and immediately it just punched me in the face how good it was. I was like, wow, this is the guy," said Doling.

"What he did is he set up in front of his, he has a little rehearsal spot, drums and amps, and he put ‘Get Some‘ through his PA system, and he wrapped the cable from the microphone run his arm and laying into it as if he was doing a show. He did like five songs in. He was absolutely incredible, nailing it. He looks right. He’s got the whole punk vibe that we’re looking for. And he just nailed it, man," the guitarist continued. "Singing like Lynn Strait is not easy, man. He absolutely fucking rocked it to the point where I had to sit down. I was so blown away."

Doling said the videos he sent his bandmates were also met with quick approval and that led to them getting back in touch with a promoter and giving the go ahead for concert and festival bookings in 2025.

Why Now?

Doling admitted that seeing some of their peers from that same era getting back out there had a hand in it.

"About a year ago, I was seeing the festivals that were coming in 2024. And I was noticing there’s many bands out there from our genre, we have the Coal Chamber;’s and the Mudvayne‘s, and just so many bands out there killing it," said Doling.

"And I’m sitting there thinking, ‘Man, Snot, it’s time that we get on board with this.” So I talked to the dudes, you know, we don’t even have a singer at that point. So anyway, so I reached out to the band and said, ‘Hey, man, I think we should find a singer and play some festivals and have some fun, you know?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, well, we’re in, if you can find us the right singer.’"

Where Else Will Snot Be Playing?

While admitting more shows would be announced soon, Doling confirmed three Southern California shows to go along with the recently announced May 18 Welcome to Rockville appearance.

The group added the House of Blues in Anaheim on Jan. 17, Brick By Brick in San Diego on Jan. 18 and SoHo in Santa Barbara on Feb. 8.

Snot's Mikey Doling Appears on the Talk Toomey Podcast