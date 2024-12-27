5 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Dec. 20-26, 2024)
Yes, it's a holiday week, but there were still some new rock and metal tour announcements revealed during an otherwise quiet week.
For the most port, it's up-and-comers with Austin Meade and Zulu leading the way among the five new tour announcements this week.
We also got the first headliner reveal for the 2025 Camp Punksylvania festival, the lineup reveal for the Ronnie Montrose Remembered concert at NAMM and a few more concert additions for Snot's 2025 reunion plans. Plus, Cynic's Paul Masvidal has booked a trio of solo shows.
Will you be catching any of the shows announced this past week? See who just got added to the 2025 tour round up below.
Fo Daniels
Tour Dates: Dec. 31, Feb. 12 - March 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Jesse Dayton
Tour Dates: Feb. 22 - May 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Austin Meade
Tour Dates: Feb. 15 - March 29
Support Acts: Cole Barnhill, Cody West
Spit on Your Grave
Tour Dates: March 13 - 16
Support Acts: Gorepig, Ignominious
Zulu
Tour Dates: Feb. 7 - 15
Support Acts: Lie, 92, Knife Wound
Also of Note:
* There's still plenty yet left to be revealed, but the first headliner for 2025's Camp Punksylvania will be Bridge City Sinners. Set for June 20-22, the festival returns to the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert, Pa.
* One of the highlights of NAMM week will be the Ronnie Montrose Remembered concert scheduled to take place Jan. 24 at the Anaheim House of Blues. Performers include David Ellefson, Stacey Blades, Troy Lucketta, Doug Aldrich, Brad Lang, Lorraine Lewis, Keith St. John, Sean McNabb, Matt Starr, Jimmy DeGrasso, Mitch Perry, Tony Montana, Andrew Freeman and more.
* As Snot prepares for a 2025 reunion, they've added two more dates to their spring arrival. Look for the band playing Denver's HQ on April 25 and Colorado Springs' Black Sheep on April 26.
* Paul Masvidal of Cynic fame has booked a trio of solo shows next month. He's set to play San Francisco's Above DNA on Jan. 21, Seattle's Gallery 1412 on Jan. 23 and Portland's Azoth on Jan. 24. Moonbladder supports on all three dates.
