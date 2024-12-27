Yes, it's a holiday week, but there were still some new rock and metal tour announcements revealed during an otherwise quiet week.

For the most port, it's up-and-comers with Austin Meade and Zulu leading the way among the five new tour announcements this week.

We also got the first headliner reveal for the 2025 Camp Punksylvania festival, the lineup reveal for the Ronnie Montrose Remembered concert at NAMM and a few more concert additions for Snot's 2025 reunion plans. Plus, Cynic's Paul Masvidal has booked a trio of solo shows.

Will you be catching any of the shows announced this past week? See who just got added to the 2025 tour round up below.

Fo Daniels

fo daniels Victory Lap Media

Tour Dates: Dec. 31, Feb. 12 - March 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Jesse Dayton

jesse dayton Devious Planet

Tour Dates: Feb. 22 - May 2

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Austin Meade

austin meade Snakefarm

Tour Dates: Feb. 15 - March 29

Support Acts: Cole Barnhill, Cody West

Ticketing Info

Spit on Your Grave

spit on your grave MDPR

Tour Dates: March 13 - 16

Support Acts: Gorepig, Ignominious

Ticketing Info

Zulu

zulu Live Nation

Tour Dates: Feb. 7 - 15

Support Acts: Lie, 92, Knife Wound

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

* There's still plenty yet left to be revealed, but the first headliner for 2025's Camp Punksylvania will be Bridge City Sinners. Set for June 20-22, the festival returns to the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert, Pa.

Ticketing Info

* One of the highlights of NAMM week will be the Ronnie Montrose Remembered concert scheduled to take place Jan. 24 at the Anaheim House of Blues. Performers include David Ellefson, Stacey Blades, Troy Lucketta, Doug Aldrich, Brad Lang, Lorraine Lewis, Keith St. John, Sean McNabb, Matt Starr, Jimmy DeGrasso, Mitch Perry, Tony Montana, Andrew Freeman and more.

Ticketing Info

* As Snot prepares for a 2025 reunion, they've added two more dates to their spring arrival. Look for the band playing Denver's HQ on April 25 and Colorado Springs' Black Sheep on April 26.

Ticketing Info

* Paul Masvidal of Cynic fame has booked a trio of solo shows next month. He's set to play San Francisco's Above DNA on Jan. 21, Seattle's Gallery 1412 on Jan. 23 and Portland's Azoth on Jan. 24. Moonbladder supports on all three dates.

Ticketing Info