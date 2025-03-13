Zulu Confirm Split With Singer After Controversy, Issue Statement on Future

After a tumultuous week that saw abuse allegations levied against their singer and the remainder of their tour canceled, the members of Zulu have confirmed their split with vocalist Anaiah Rasheed Muhammad.

The band revealed the news in a social media post in which they also addressed their immediate future in the aftermath of the lineup change and controversy.

What Happened With Anaiah Rasheed Muhammad?

Earlier this week, a person identifying themselves only as Simpson who claimed to be a roommate and former partner of Muhammad began sharing her allegations of abuse, both physical and mental, toward her as well as others in the musician's world. The incidents proposed by Simpson included kicking, choking, punching, gaslighting and verbal harassment.

After the allegations became public, Muhammad issued his own statement categorically denying ever engaging in any form of physical violence while also stating that he had never engaged in any form of coercion, manipulation or isolation toward Simpson. The vocalist also stated that he was fully prepared to defend himself against the claims and clearing his name.

Meanwhile, the band's former drummer Don Brown, also addressed the interaction between the two in their social media statements. In one posting, he insinuated that the reason for his exit from the band was tied to the behavior that Simpson described in her posting.

He later followed with another post, "I'm not one to enable shit like this. Been raised by strong women and continue to surround myself with strong women. Also what I did was not admirable. It's the bare minimum. I'm just calling out the bullshit and I hope y'all continue holding people accountable, even after this."

In the aftermath of the accusations, Zulu played a festival performance without Muhammad. After the festival, the promoter issued their own statement revealing that they had agreed to let the band play amid the accusations as they had yet to digest the full scope of the situation while dealing with the activities of putting on the festival.

But after assessing the back and forth that was still unfolding at the time of the performance and seeing responses from fellow promoters, bands and fans on social media, they decided to cancel the remainder of the group's Latin America tour.

Zulu Part Ways With Singer, Address Their Future

Zulu now have issued an official statement after making the decision to part ways with Muhammad. In the statement, they share their stance of solidarity with those who are victims of abuse and condemn the mistreatment of the vulnerable in their community.

The group also offered transparency on how they first learned of the allegations against the singer and addressed how their former drummer left the band. They also share that for the time being, they are "putting the project on pause" as they determine the next steps of their respective careers.

The full statement shared on Instagram reads as follows:

We are aware of the allegations brought forth against Anaiah. We stand in solidarity with all people who are victims of abuse, and condemn the mistreatment of those vulnerable in our communities. Our hearts go out to anyone who has experienced any form of physical or emotional abuse, assault, or any other act that has caused harm and taken their agency away from them. Other members of Zulu have separated ourselves from Anaiah and will no longer be working with or performing with him in any capacity. We want to acknowledge the allegations were never disclosed to us prior, and we were immediately concerned reading the detailed account. We were aware there were unresolved issues between the parties involved, but not the nature of the allegations. In regards to our previous drummer’s posts, while he was filling in on tour with us he did not disclose knowledge of these allegations other than what we understood to be issues surrounding their relationship. He ultimately did not play with us because of confusion over scheduling. We understand that this has been extremely upsetting and disappointing to anyone who supported this band, it’s message and what it’s represented. Upon our return home we have withdrawn from scheduled performances and will be officially putting this project on pause.