Promoter Cancels Zulu Tour After Vocalist Responds To Abuse Allegations, Statement Issued

Zulu's current tour of Latin America has come to an abrupt end as the promoter has pulled the plug on the remaining dates on the run in light of recent abuse allegations against singer Anaiah Rasheed Muhammad.

A person claiming to be the singer's partner and roommate identified in her posting as Simpson shared a detailed account of a pattern of physical abuse and harassment she and others had allegedly endured from the singer. Muhammad quickly followed with his own statement "categorically deny[ing]" ever engaging in any form of physical violence and later added, "I want to make it absolutely clear that I have never engaged in any form of coercion, manipulation or isolation toward this individual."

The band's former drummer, Don Brown, also weighed in on the conflict insinuating in his Instagram Stories that one of the reasons he no longer plays with the band was due to the behavior of Muhammad shared by Simpson in her social media post.

Now the promoter for Zulu's tour has issued a statement of their own canceling the four remaining stops on the band's current Latin America tour.

What Promoters New Direction Productions Said About Canceling Zulu's Tour Dates

New Direction Productions reveals that amidst the ongoing back-and-forth online between Simpson and Muhammad, Zulu were allowed to go on and play at the NDP Fest in Sao Paolo on March 8. But Muhammad was not part of the show, as the band played as a four-piece with Dez Yousef handling vocals.

According to their statement, this decision was made by the promoters in the midst of keeping the festival that they were organizing and that Zulu was a part of going and doing so without having the full clarity of the situation as it was unfolding.

In the aftermath of the performance and seeing how the reactions were coming in from promoters, other bands and fans in different regions of the world, they decided to call off the remaining shows on Zulu's tour.

The full statement shared on New Direction Productions' Instagram can be read below:

Due to recent event, we are canceling the remaining dates of the Zulu Latin American tour, affecting the following cities: *Medelin, Colombia

*San Jose, Costa Rica

*Mexico City, Mexico

*Monterrey, Mexico At the time of the Sao Paolo show, we were in the middle of organizing a festival managing long days, constant travel and early flights to ensure the event ran smoothly. During the chaos of production, we lacked full clarity on the situation as it unfolded. The bad decided to move forward without their vocalist, and out of respect for attendees already present, we supported their chance to perform in this altered format. However, growing concerns from promoters, bands and audiences across multiple regions have made it clear that continuing the tour is no longer viable. Hardcore is built on integrity, respect and collective accountability. We strongly oppose all forms of physical and psychological violence, particularly against those in vulnerable situations. Our goal is not to pass judgment but to uphold the safety and well-being of the spaces we help cultivate. This tour was made possible by the tireless efforts of dedicated promoters and organizations, and we stand in full support of: Noiseground (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Hatred Corp (Santiago, Chile)

DTG Group (Medellín, Colombia)

Deathbeat Productions & Deadly Rhythm (San José, Costa Rica)

Destiny (Mexico City & San José)

I Wish Productions (Monterrey, Mexico) We acknowledge their commitment to building a scene rooted in trust, respect, and safety. This decision, while difficult, is necessary.

Hardcore has always been a space for self-reflection, discussion, and growth. As organizers, promoters, and community members, our responsibility is to create an environment where everyone feels safe and heard. This is not about assigning guilt or innocence, it is about prioritizing the well-being of our scene. We appreciate the solidarity, understanding, and voices of those working to strengthen this community. We remain committed to ensuring hardcore remains a space of respect, safety, and collective responsibility.

For questions regarding your ticket, please contact your local promoter.

What's Next?

Though an official statement has yet to come on Muhammad's current status with the band, Zulu's Instagram account no longer follows the singer. The only three accounts that it does follow are current members of the group.

Meanwhile, the band's website no longer lists any tour dates beyond their recent Sao Paolo performance.