Original Snot guitarist Sonny Mayo has quit the band ahead of their upcoming tour, and his replacement has been announced on social media.

Lead guitarist Mikey Doling shared the news of Mayo's departure in a video on Instagram last night (April 24). The band's tour kicks off tonight in Denver, Colorado, and former Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle will take Mayo's place as rhythm guitarist during the run.

"There's something I need to tell y'all — Sonny Mayo has decided to quit Snot. Snot doesn't fit into his life right now, and he just wants to focus on himself and his life. Snot's just too busy for him to be able to continue," Doling said in the clip.

"I'd like to wish Sonny Mayo the best of luck in his future, and I want to thank him for all he's contributed to Snot over the years. We love you brother."

According to a post on Coyle's Instagram, it was Mayo who suggested he take his place in the band for the upcoming trek.

READ MORE: Bands Who Broke Up + Bands Who Reunited in 2024

"Much love to my bro [Sonny Mayo] for thinking of me to attempt to fill his very big shoes. It's been a blast learning these classic tunes, and I hope to see you all out there," the guitarist wrote.

Snot Reunited for the First Time in a Decade in 2025

Snot's reunion was announced in November of 2024 when they unexpectedly appeared on the lineup for the 2025 edition of Daytona Beach's Welcome to Rockville festival. Doling then revealed in an interview that the core '90s lineup would make up the reunion, minus late vocalist Lynn Strait, who died in 1998.

Thus, Doling, Mayo, John "Tumor" Fahnestock and Jamie Miller were to play together, but their vocalist remained a mystery for the time being.

On January 17, Snot reunited for the first time since 2015, revealing Andy Knapp of Stronger Than Machines as their new singer. They played another concert the next day and one more in February. Tickets for their upcoming tour are available at this location.