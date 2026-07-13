VOTE: Better Rocklahoma Headliner – Papa Roach vs. Godsmack

Rocklahoma will be here before you know it, so this week we're putting a focus on the annual festival and pitting two of the headliners — Papa Roach and Godsmack — against each other in our Loudwire Nights' Chuck's Fight Club. This should be a battle as these two rock titans have been duking it out on the airwaves for years.

On one side, you've got Papa Roach who appeared on most people's radar with their 2000 album Infest and the breakout single "Last Resort." But the years that followed have seen the nu-metal upstarts evolve and deliver an eclectic catalog of hits including "Getting Away With Murder," "Scars," "Forever," "Lifeline," "Face Everything and Rise," "Help," "Born for Greatness," "Leave a Light On," "Even If It Kills Me" and most recently "See U In Hell."

Godsmack, meanwhile, have also been crushing it ever since "Whatever" first made our ears perk up in 1998. A steady stream of hits including "Awake," "I Stand Alone," "Straight Out of Line," "Speak," "Cryin' Like a Bitch," "1000hp," "Bulletproof," "When Legends Rise," "Under Your Scars" and one of their more recent chart-toppers "Surrender" have followed.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both bands on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked band will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

READ MORE: Rocklahoma 2026 20th Anniversary Lineup Revealed

And also, be on the lookout for Papa Roach, Godsmack, Slayer, Stone Temple Pilots, Cypress Hill, Black Label Society, Hollywood Undead, Dropkick Murphys, The Pretty Reckless and plenty more taking over Rocklahoma for its 20th anniversary Sept. 4-6 in Pryor, Oklahoma. Tickets are on sale now.