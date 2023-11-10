20 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are 20 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

READ MORE: 2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

Follow Loudwire's playlists for 2023's Best Rock Songs and 2023's Best Metal Songs.

THE NEW ROCK + METAL ALBUMS ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK

Crowd at Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festical Lexie Alley for Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival loading...

Atreyu, The Beautiful Dark of Life

Genre: metalcore/hard rock

Release Date: Dec. 8

Pre-order here.

Boundless Chaos, Sinister Upheaval

Genre: thrash/death metal

Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Pre-order here.

Caligula's Horse, Charcoal Grace

Genre: prog metal

Release Date: Jan. 26 2024

Pre-order here.

Cryptworm, Oozing Radioactive Vomition

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Dec. 15

Pre-order here.

Domination Campaign, A Storm of Steel

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024

Pre-order here.

Extinction A.D., Ruthless Intent EP

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024

Pre-order here.

Gene Loves Jezebel, X - Love Death Sorrow

Genre: goth rock/post-punk

Release Date: Dec. 1

Pre-order here.

Laura Jane Grace, Hole In My Head

Genre: punk

Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024

Pre-order here.

Infant Island, Obsidian Wreath

Genre: screamo/blackgaze

Release Date: Jan. 12

Pre-order here.

Infected Rain, TIME

Genre: alt-metal/metalcore

Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024

Pre-order here.

Islander, Grammy Nominated

Genre: alt-metal/nu-metal

Release Date: early 2024 (TBD)

No pre-order available.

Lord of the Lost, Weapons of Mass Seduction

*covers album

Genre: gothic/industrial metal

Release Date: Dec. 29

Pre-order here.

Mavis, Grief Is No Ally

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: Dec. 15

Pre-order here.

Nonexister, Demons

Genre: industrial rock

Release Date: March 15, 2024

Pre-order here.

The Rods, Rattle the Cage

Genre: traditional metal

Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Pre-order here.

Sheer Mag, Playing Favorites

Genre: punk/power pop

Release Date: March 1, 2024

Pre-order here.

Shoreline, To Figure It Out

Genre: emo

Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024

Pre-order here.

Striker, ULTRAPOWER

Genre: traditional metal

Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024

Pre-order here.

Upon Stone, Dead Mother Moon

Genre: melodic death metal

Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Pre-order here.

The Vice, Dead Canary Run

Genre: black 'n' roll

Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Pre-order here.