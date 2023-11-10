20 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 20 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
READ MORE: 2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
Follow Loudwire's playlists for 2023's Best Rock Songs and 2023's Best Metal Songs.
THE NEW ROCK + METAL ALBUMS ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK
Atreyu, The Beautiful Dark of Life
Genre: metalcore/hard rock
Release Date: Dec. 8
Pre-order here.
Boundless Chaos, Sinister Upheaval
Genre: thrash/death metal
Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024
Pre-order here.
Caligula's Horse, Charcoal Grace
Genre: prog metal
Release Date: Jan. 26 2024
Pre-order here.
Cryptworm, Oozing Radioactive Vomition
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Dec. 15
Pre-order here.
Domination Campaign, A Storm of Steel
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024
Pre-order here.
Extinction A.D., Ruthless Intent EP
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024
Pre-order here.
Gene Loves Jezebel, X - Love Death Sorrow
Genre: goth rock/post-punk
Release Date: Dec. 1
Pre-order here.
Laura Jane Grace, Hole In My Head
Genre: punk
Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024
Pre-order here.
Infant Island, Obsidian Wreath
Genre: screamo/blackgaze
Release Date: Jan. 12
Pre-order here.
Infected Rain, TIME
Genre: alt-metal/metalcore
Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024
Pre-order here.
Islander, Grammy Nominated
Genre: alt-metal/nu-metal
Release Date: early 2024 (TBD)
No pre-order available.
Lord of the Lost, Weapons of Mass Seduction
*covers album
Genre: gothic/industrial metal
Release Date: Dec. 29
Pre-order here.
Mavis, Grief Is No Ally
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: Dec. 15
Pre-order here.
Nonexister, Demons
Genre: industrial rock
Release Date: March 15, 2024
Pre-order here.
The Rods, Rattle the Cage
Genre: traditional metal
Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024
Pre-order here.
Sheer Mag, Playing Favorites
Genre: punk/power pop
Release Date: March 1, 2024
Pre-order here.
Shoreline, To Figure It Out
Genre: emo
Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024
Pre-order here.
Striker, ULTRAPOWER
Genre: traditional metal
Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024
Pre-order here.
Upon Stone, Dead Mother Moon
Genre: melodic death metal
Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024
Pre-order here.
The Vice, Dead Canary Run
Genre: black 'n' roll
Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024
Pre-order here.
