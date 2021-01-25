Blink-182’s Travis Barker Is Reportedly Dating a Kardashian

Nobody tell Gary Holt, but according to People Magazine, legendary blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is dating Kourtney Kardashian. Sources claim the duo’s friendship recently turned romantic, with Barker and Kardashian dating since “around December.”

Barker’s last highly publicized relationship took place in the mid-2000s with former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, who Barker starred with in the popular reality show Meet the Barkers. The drummer also dated actress/singer Rita Ora for a short period of time following his divorce from Moakler, but Barker has largely chosen to dedicate his time to his children and career instead of a relationship.

As for Kardashian, an insider shared with People that “Travis has liked her for a while.” A source also relayed to E! Online, "Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney. The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."

"They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."

Travis Barker recently drummed on and co-produced Machine Gun Kelly’s massive pop-punk debut, Tickets to My Downfall, which hit No. 1 on Billboard and racked up hundreds of millions of streams. The duo also recently released their full Downfalls High musical, which can be streamed for free on YouTube.