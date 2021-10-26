Travis Barker Gets Kourtney Kardashian’s Lips Tattooed to His Arm

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has some fresh ink, once again paying tribute to his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by having her lips as part of his latest tattoo.

Barker met with tattoo artist Scott Campbell with both Campbell and Barker sharing images of the drummer's most recent body art addition. Using the moniker "scorpio season," they shared an image of a scorpion that has been added to Barker arm, with Kardashian's lips sitting just below the tail of the larger scorpion tattoo. The new addition was place over some older ink from a previous tattoo.

In his posting, Campbell wrote, "Scorpio season. On @travisbarker ... Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two," and a scroll though the photos shows both the scorpion image as well as Kardashian's lips that were affixed to Barker's arm. In response, Barker also posted the "scorpio season" title and images, giving Campbell as black heart emoji as a nod of respect for his work. Barker's birthday is Nov. 14, making his astrological sign a Scorpio.

Barker and Kardashian got engaged earlier this month after going public with their relationship back in January. The couple have spent plenty of time in the public eye, and earlier this year Barker got his first tattoo of Kourtney's name tattooed across his chest. In May, he allowed her to ink the words "I love you" on his arm.

Not long after their engagement, the couple got in the "dress up" for Halloween spirit, showcasing their couple costume as Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious and his late girlfriend Nancy Spungen.