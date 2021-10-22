Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up iconic punk couple Sid and Nancy as their first couples Halloween costume.

Travis Barker and his fiancee, who are newly engaged, kicked off the Halloween season in an iconic way — by dressing up as Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen. The couple dressed up the infamous couple for Travis Barker's NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors concert in Malibu.

Both Blink 182's Travis Barker and his fiancee posted pictures of their costumes, which you can see below. Travis Barker rocked a black, spiky wig, a cigarette, and even covered his face and neck tattoos to portray Sid. His fiancee, Kourtney Kardashian took on the look of Nancy Spungen with leather pants, a see-through mesh top, and a curly blonde wig.

Sid Vicious, bassist for the Sex Pistols, and Nancy Spungen met in London in 1977 and soon after became inseparable. In August of 1978, the couple moved into the Chelsea Hotel in New York City. The two were together for 19 months until Nancy was found dead on the bathroom floor of their hotel room with stabs wounds on Oct. 11, 1978.

Sid allegedly stabbed her to death in a hotel room, initially confessing to the murder, then stating he was asleep. (There are tons of theories about how Nancy Spungen died, including their drug dealer killed her or she committed suicide, according to Rolling Stone.) The couple later had a biopic made about their relationship in 1986, Sid and Nancy.

Travis Barker has another performance for NoCap X Travis Barker House of Horrors on Oct. 28 with Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne, which makes us wonder what the couple will dress up as next.