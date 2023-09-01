23 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are 23 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

READ MORE: 2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

'68, Yes, And...

Genre: noise rock

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Autopsy, Ashes, Organs, Blood and Crypts

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Bacterial Husk, Anthropogenic Ruin

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Bjørkø, Heartrot

Genre: death metal

Release Date: December, TBD

No pre-order available.

Cemetery Urn, Suffer the Fallen

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Crime In Stereo, House & Trance

Genre: hardcore punk

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Den Saakaldte, Pesten Som Tar Over

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Efraah Enhsikaah, One Thousand Vultures Waiting to Bed Fed

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

New song arriving Sept. 5.

Entierro, The Gates of Hell

Genre: NWOTHM (New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal)

Release Date: Oct. 19

Pre-order here.

Goatkraft, Prophet of Eternal Damnation

Genre: black/death metal

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Hinayana, Shatter and Fall

Genre: melodic death metal

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Hollow Font, The Fear of Letting Go

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Hyperia, The Serpent's Cycle

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Knuckle Puck, Losing What We Love

Genre: pop-punk

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Lynch Mob, Babylon

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Mythologik, Todesgeist EP

Genre: thrash/groove metal

Release Date: Sept. 20

Pre-order here.

Seventh Crystal, Infinity EP

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-save here.

Taking Back Sunday, 152

Genre: post-hardcore/emo

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Termina, Soul Elegy

*YouTuber Nik Nocturnal's band

Genre: modern metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Torn The Fuck Apart, Kill.Bury.Repeat.

Genre: brutal death metal

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

VRSTY, Levitate

Genre: post-hardcore

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

War Curse, Confession

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Steven Wilson, The Harmony Codex

Genre: prog rock

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.