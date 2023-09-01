23 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 23 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
READ MORE: 2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
Follow Loudwire's playlists for 2023's Best Rock Songs and 2023's Best Metal Songs.
'68, Yes, And...
Genre: noise rock
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Autopsy, Ashes, Organs, Blood and Crypts
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Bacterial Husk, Anthropogenic Ruin
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Bjørkø, Heartrot
Genre: death metal
Release Date: December, TBD
No pre-order available.
Cemetery Urn, Suffer the Fallen
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Crime In Stereo, House & Trance
Genre: hardcore punk
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Den Saakaldte, Pesten Som Tar Over
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Efraah Enhsikaah, One Thousand Vultures Waiting to Bed Fed
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
New song arriving Sept. 5.
Entierro, The Gates of Hell
Genre: NWOTHM (New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal)
Release Date: Oct. 19
Pre-order here.
Goatkraft, Prophet of Eternal Damnation
Genre: black/death metal
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Hinayana, Shatter and Fall
Genre: melodic death metal
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Hollow Font, The Fear of Letting Go
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Hyperia, The Serpent's Cycle
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Knuckle Puck, Losing What We Love
Genre: pop-punk
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Lynch Mob, Babylon
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Mythologik, Todesgeist EP
Genre: thrash/groove metal
Release Date: Sept. 20
Pre-order here.
Seventh Crystal, Infinity EP
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-save here.
Taking Back Sunday, 152
Genre: post-hardcore/emo
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Termina, Soul Elegy
*YouTuber Nik Nocturnal's band
Genre: modern metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Torn The Fuck Apart, Kill.Bury.Repeat.
Genre: brutal death metal
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
VRSTY, Levitate
Genre: post-hardcore
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
War Curse, Confession
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Steven Wilson, The Harmony Codex
Genre: prog rock
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.