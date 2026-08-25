A recent From Ashes to New show was brought to a halt after the band's vocalist started lashing out at a fan who was apparently spraying the band with a water gun.

"If you do that again, you're going to leave with no fucking teeth," From Ashes to New vocalist Danny Case is seen yelling in a video from the show that has been circulating on social media.

The footage appears to be from the Pennsylvania band's Aug. 21 show at Treasure Island Amphitheater in Welch, Minnesota.

Incident That Caused From Ashes to New to Stop Show Explained

The video, which also has been shared on Case's own Instagram, shows the band playing the final notes of a song as the performer starts yelling and pointing at someone near the front of the crowd.

"Try me motherfucker. I told you mid-song, 'don't do it anymore.' I will fucking end you. Try me."

READ MORE: How From Ashes To New's Danny Case Learned to Sing

After someone else tried to address the fan from the stage, Case returned with the mic, saying, "I've got leverage. I could dive off the stage and kick you in the fucking teeth, bitch."

In an Instagram post following the incident, Case said the band had already been sprayed in the face with the water gun at least six times before he decided to call out the person in the crowd.

"He continued to do it and I did what any rational person would do... I threatened to fucking destroy him. Don't mess with performers."

Case's Bandmate Responds to Video of Stage Tirade

Case's bandmate Matt Brandyberry claims he was among those on stage who were sprayed by the water gun, taking a direct hit to the eyes. He said in a Facebook post that he stands behind Case's actions.

"Imagine if it wasn't water. Imagine if it was some kind of chemical that hit me in the eye and permanently blinded me. Would everyone suddenly understand his reaction then?"

Brandyberry also hopes that people aren't quick to judge Case by his actions in the video. He describes his bandmate as "not violent in nature at all."

"I'm pretty sure he's never had a physical altercation in his entire life. So some of his reaction and word choices aren't exactly what someone in that situation would say. Me, on the other hand, I used to fight a lot. I've obviously changed my life around, but I will always have my brother's back."

From Ashes to New released their fifth album, Reflections, earlier this year and are currently off the road until September 17, when they play the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

Keep reading for a closer look at Louder Than Life and other big music festivals you can look forward to before the end of 2026.