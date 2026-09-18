Papa Roach are no longer playing Louder Than Life this weekend after one of the band's members suffered an "emergency" that involved his health.

The band was set to perform at the festival in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday (Sept. 19).

Why Papa Roach Is No Longer Playing Louder Than Life

In a statement shared on their social media today, Papa Roach said they are pulling out of this year's Louder Than Life festival following a situation involving bassist Tobin Esperance.

"After careful consideration and advice from medical professionals, Papa Roach bassist Tobin Esperance will be unable to perform this weekend due to an unexpected emergency. Therefore, we will not be able to perform at this year's Louder Than Life festival, and wish everyone the best."

No further information was provided about Esperance's health. The 46-year-old bassist, who joined Papa Roach in 1996, has little presence on social media outside of what is posted on the band's accounts.

His brother, Anthony "Twan" Esperance, also performs with Papa Roach as a touring guitarist. The Louder Than Life appearance is the band's final U.S. date before they start a European tour on Nov. 1.

"Right now, Tobin's health is our immediate concern," Papa Roach said in their statement about the cancelation. "We look forward to welcoming him back on stage in November. We appreciate the continued support and respect for his privacy at this time."

Is Anyone Replacing Papa Roach at Louder Than Life?

Papa Roach were set to be the final band to play on the Life Stage, starting at 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Headliners Limp Bizkit were scheduled to follow on the opposite stage after Papa Roach's set.

At the time of publication, Louder Than Life had yet to update the daily schedule on their website or the festival's official app.

Louder Than Life kicked off on Thursday with a headlining performance by Iron Maiden. The music was briefly paused on Friday due to severe weather in the area.

Once gates reopened, the festival informed fans that set times would be adjusted, but no bands would be cut from the Friday schedule.

Papa Roach joins a growing list of rock and metal bands that have canceled shows in 2026. Keep reading for a full list of acts who pulled out of shows and why they decided not to play.