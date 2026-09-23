Here's every Guns N' Roses tour poster and shirt design from 2026... so far.

Ever since Guns' Not in This Lifetime tour kicked off in 2016 — which marked the return of Slash and Duff McKagan — the band has had exclusive T-shirts and posters for nearly every city for sale at the merch truck in addition to a larger collection of tour merch for the given year.

The exclusive event T-shirts and lithographs are much more limited than the rest of the merch and are only available in person at the show. Fans who attend the show but miss the exclusive merch can typically scan a QR code on the stage prior to the start of the concert and purchase some pieces online, but availability isn't guaranteed.

The exclusive designs are usually related to the respective city in some way. For example, the design for the band's show in Hershey, Pa. this year featured a skull drawn over a foil-wrapped Hershey's Kiss chocolate and the one for Saratoga Springs had a skeleton jockey riding a race horse, since horse racing is what the location is known for.

This year, Guns posted the designs on social media the day of each show. Thus, fans knew ahead of time whether they wanted to get there early to try and purchase the T-shirt or lithograph.

The rockers' 2026 world tour kicked off back in March in Monterrey, Mexico and they've since had batches of shows all over Brazil, Europe and North America. A small handful of the performances were headlining slots at festivals as well.

READ MORE: There Are Only 4 Songs Guns N' Roses Have Never Played Live

Their most recent North American leg wrapped up this past weekend in Atlanta, Ga. (Sept. 19) so they have a few weeks off before heading over to Asia, Australia and New Zealand in mid-November.

We went through every single concert the band has played in 2026 so far and linked all of the city-exclusive designs below so that you can scroll through them and see what was available. If you missed the shirt or poster for your show, you may have luck finding them on eBay, just expect the prices to be a bit higher than face value.

We'll update this post with the designs for the upcoming shows later this year. Until then, scroll below to see all of their other 2026 shirt and poster designs.

March 28, 2026 - Monterrey, Mexico

April 1, 2026 - Porto Alegre, Brazil

April 4, 2026 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

April 7, 2026 - Sao Jose do Rio Preto, Brazil

April 9, 2026 - Campo Grande, Brazil

April 12, 2026 - Cariacica, Brazil

April 15, 2026 - Salvador, Brazil

April 18, 2026 - Fortaleza, Brazil

April 21, 2026 - Sao Luis, Brazil

April 25, 2026 - Belem, Brazil

April 30, 2026 - Hollywood, Fla.

May 5, 2026 - Hollywood, Fla.

May 7, 2026 - Daytona Beach, Fla.

June 4, 2026 - Gliwice, Poland

June 6, 2026 - Gliwice, Poland

June 10, 2026 - Dublin, Ireland

June 13, 2026 - Donington, England

June 18, 2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 20, 2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 23, 2026 - Berlin, Germany

June 25, 2026 - Berlin, Germany

June 28, 2026 - Antwerp, Belgium

July 1, 2026 - Paris, France

July 3, 2026 - Paris, France

July 23, 2026 - Raleigh, N.C.

July 26, 2026 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

July 29, 2026 - Tinley Park, Ill.

Aug. 1, 2026 - Hershey, Pa.

Aug. 5, 2026 - Toronto, Canada

Aug. 8, 2026 - Shakopee, Minn.

Aug. 12, 2026 - East Rutherford, N.J.

Aug. 16, 2026 - St. Louis, Mo.

Aug. 19, 2026 - Riverside, Mo.

Aug. 22, 2026 - Las Vegas, Nev.

Aug. 26, 2026 - Edmonton, Canada

Aug. 29, 2026 - Vancouver, Canada

Sept. 2, 2026 - San Diego, Calif.

Sept. 5, 2026 - Pasadena, Calif.

Sept. 9, 2026 - Arlington, Texas

Sept. 12, 2026 - Ridgedale, Mo.

Sept. 16, 2026 - San Antonio, Texas

Sept. 19, 2026 - Atlanta, Ga.

Check out a list of every song Guns N' Roses have played since regrouping in 2016 below.