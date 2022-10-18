Carrie Underwood has made multiple headlines with Axl Rose and Guns N' Roses throughout 2022, but her love for them goes back decades. Her massive North American tour kicked off earlier this week, which included a cover of "Welcome to the Jungle," so we wanted to take a closer look at her GN'R fandom over the years.

The Guns N' Roses frontman joined the country superstar onstage a few months back at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival, where the duo sang "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City" together. A few months later, the band, in turn, invited Underwood to sing during two of their shows in London. So, naturally, the singer decided to add another Guns cover to her setlist when she kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones tour a few days ago.

Underwood isn't just trying to hop on the rock 'n' roll bandwagon because artists from other genres have crossed over recently, though. She's been covering GN'R, as well as other rock groups including Motley Crue, Aerosmith and Skid Row, for years now. She also released a rendition of Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home" a couple of months back, calling it one of her "all-time favorite songs."

Not only does the American Idol winner cover songs by rockers, but she goes out and support a lot of rock bands too, and adds their tracks to her gym playlist. Nothing More and I Prevail are some favorites that she's expressed fondness for in recent years.

All in all, though, it seems that Guns N' Roses are the cream of the crop for Underwood, as demonstrated by various occurrences throughout her career. Scroll below to take a closer look at Underwood's Guns N' Roses fandom.