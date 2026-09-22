Here's an in-depth look at Carrie Underwood's longtime Guns N' Roses fandom.

The country singer has made multiple headlines with Axl Rose and GN'R over the last several years, but her love for the rockers goes back decades. Now that she is reportedly working on a rock album with Rose as her mentor, we figured we'd break down the vocalist's ties to the band over the years.

After years of allegedly asking Rose to perform with her, the Guns N' Roses frontman joined the country superstar onstage at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival, where the duo sang "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City" together. A few months later, the band, in turn, invited Underwood to sing during two of their shows in London.

When Underwood embarked on her tour in support of Denim & Rhinestones in late 2022, she covered "Welcome to the Jungle" nearly every single night in a leather jacket with the Appetite for Destruction design on the back.

This fandom isn't just a phase for Underwood: she's been covering GN'R, as well as other rock groups (Motley Crue, Aerosmith and Skid Row) during her shows for years. She also released a rendition of Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home" a couple of years back, calling it one of her "all-time favorite songs."

Not only does the American Idol winner cover songs by rockers, but she goes out and support a lot of rock bands and adds their tracks to her gym playlist. Nothing More, I Prevail and Shinedown are some of the groups she's expressed admiration for and she collaborated with Papa Roach on a new version of their song "Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark)" in 2024.

READ MORE: 12 Rock + Country Artist Collaborations That Go Hard

All in all, though, it seems that Guns N' Roses are the cream of the crop for Underwood, as demonstrated by various occurrences throughout her career. Scroll below to take a closer look at Underwood's Guns N' Roses fandom, where it all began and where it's supposedly going.

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