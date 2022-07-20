Country Superstar Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’

Country superstar Carrie Underwood has dipped back into her love for rock and metal and covered Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home." Though the full song is currently only available for Apple Music subscribers, she shared a snippet of the track on her social media.

Underwood's rendition of Osbourne's No More Tears track is part of a new live EP she recorded exclusively for Apple Music, titled Apple Music Sessions: Carrie Underwood. In addition to the Prince of Darkness cover, the country singer also recorded new live versions of her 2022 single "Ghost Story" and the title track of her 2012 album Blown Away.

"Check out my live cover of one of my all-time favorite songs," the vocalist wrote in a post on Instagram, where she posted a teaser clip performing "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

Check out the clip below, and stream the EP here now.

The 39-year-old Oklahoma-born singer rose to fame when she won the fourth season of American Idol back in 2005, and though she's been consistent with releasing country-pop throughout her career, she's also a massive rock 'n' roll fan.

In the past, she's performed live covers of songs by Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue, Heart and more, and in 2022 she sang with Axl Rose on three separate occasions — once during her headlining slot at Stagecoach Festival in April, and twice with GN'R when they were in London a few weeks ago. Last April, she also cited I Prevail as one of her favorite bands to listen to while working out, particularly their 2019 album Trauma.

However, don't expect her to follow in the footsteps of Dolly Parton and make a rock album anytime soon. During an interview with Billboard last month about her new album Denim & Rhinestones, the singer admitted that she'll likely stick to her country roots going forward.

"I love having my moments and I love having my influences and I love it when I can have those influences work their way out or things that I do," she said. "But I’m a country girl. I can’t imagine myself making any kind of switch. I like having flavors to my music, or having those moments where I get to collaborate with somebody that I adore and respect."