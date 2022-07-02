At Guns N' Roses' July 1 concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the band was joined by country superstar Carrie Underwood on two separate occasions. First, she came out onstage to sing "Sweet Child O' Mine" with the group and she re-emerged at the very end to close things out with "Paradise City."

The collaborative moment brings things full circle from just two months ago when Axl Rose made a guest appearance during Underwood's set at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California on the same pair of GN'R songs.

After the first verse of "Sweet Child O' Mine," Rose introduced the country singer to the crowd and said, "Ladies and gentlemen, from Nashville, Tennessee, Ms. Carrie Underwood!"

The crowd mostly drowned out both Rose and Underwood as they sang every word to the classic Appetite for Destruction track aloud. Underwood, meanwhile, invoked a bit of her vocal counterpart onstage and pulled off Rose's signature "snake dance" gyration.

"Well we did it before, so let's do it again. Ladies and gentlemen, Ms. Carrie Underwood," Rose stated at the very end of the show before the band kicked into the set-closer, "Paradise City."

Watch both fan-filmed performance clips directly below and view the complete setlist from the night further down the page.

Guns N' Roses, "Sweet Child O' Mine" With Carrie Underwood

Guns N' Roses, "Paradise City" With Carrie Underwood

Guns N' Roses Setlist — July 1, 2022 (via setlist.fm)

01. "It's So Easy"

02. "Mr. Brownstone"

03. "Chinese Democracy"

04. "Welcome to the Jungle" (Link Wray's "Rumble" intro)

05. "Slither" (Velvet Revolver cover)

06. "Better"

07. "Estranged" (stopped midway due to sound problems then resumed)

08. "Live and Let Die" (Wings cover)

09. "Double Talkin' Jive"

10. "Reckless Life"

11. "Rocket Queen"

12. "I Wanna Be Your Dog" (The Stooges cover, Duff on lead vocals)

13. "Absurd"

14. "Hard Skool"

15. "Civil War" (followed by band introductions, Jimi Hendrix's "Machine Gun" outro)

16. "Slash Guitar Solo (Albert King's "Born Under a Bad Sign" jam)

17. "Sweet Child o' Mine" (with Carrie Underwood)

18. "November Rain"

19. "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan cover, Alice Cooper's "Only Women Bleed" intro)

20. "Nightrain"

Encore:

21. "Patience" (The Beatles' "Blackbird" intro)

22. "Paradise City" (with Carrie Underwood)

