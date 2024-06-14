Here's every song Guns N' Roses have ever covered live.

Pretty much every musical artist has covered another's songs at some point, especially early on in their career when they don't have as much original material written. With Guns N' Roses, though, they actually had quite a few songs ready by the time they started playing on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.

Of course, they still played covers by bands such as The Rolling Stones and AC/DC, but they actually started incorporating more covers into their live shows later on, especially after releasing their own studio covers of songs by Bob Dylan ("Knockin' on Heaven's Door") and Wings ("Live and Let Die").

To this day, Guns N' Roses play shows that stretch over three hours and there are various other covers rotated in the setlist, such as Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" and Velvet Revolver's "Slither" — though the latter was obviously written and recorded by the band's own Slash and Duff McKagan.

Since Guns have played so many live covers over the years (and even put out a covers album in 1993), we went to Setlist.fm's Tour Statistics page for the rockers to see every cover they've ever played. We compiled them into a gallery below based on the artist, since they've done more than one song by some of them.

We should note that we only included songs they've covered in full — so the few lines that Axl Rose has sang from Queen's "Sail Away Sweet Sister," Grand Funk Railroad's "Bad Time" and a few other tracks aren't counted.

See the list below.

Every Song Guns N' Roses Have Ever Covered Live Here is a list of every song Guns N' Roses have ever covered live in chronological order based on the artist. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner