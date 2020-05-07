Covers songs are always an intriguing concept. Do you try your best to mimic the original? Do you rework the whole song instead? It's a game of extreme hit and miss and in the case of these 12 Rock + Metal Cover Songs That Are Better Than the Originals, it's all about hits.

Just because the cover version may be better than the original recording doesn't by default mean those originals were bad in any way, though some of them listed here were just fairly average with their true potential being unlocked by another artist. In rock's heyday, a cover song was practically mandatory and a guaranteed way to ensure some radio play that would help break a band on the national and international stage.

These days, cover selections are still a major aspect in developing artists and, at other times, it's just plain fun.

Scroll through the list below to see which artists bested the originals and you may even find out you didn't know some of these tracks were covers to begin with.