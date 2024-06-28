Man in Doghouse After Sending Guns N’ Roses Song to Wife on Anniversary

A man is apparently in the doghouse after sending a certain Guns N' Roses song to his wife on their anniversary.

The individual, whose username on Reddit is Surgeon Michael, took to the platform to share that he "made a mistake" earlier this week on his 14th wedding anniversary. If you're familiar with Guns N' Roses' song catalog, then you probably know where this is going.

"There’s not a lot of ways to commemorate 14 years of marriage. I don’t listen to a ton of GN'R albums anymore but my brain was like oh yeah there was one called '14 years'," he wrote in the post.

The track was included on the band's 1991 album Use Your Illusion II, and features vocals from rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin, in addition to Axl Rose.

"So I sent that song on YouTube with no context to my wife, then started surgery thinking I’d done something thoughtful. I didn’t quite remember the lyrics as well as I thought. She did not care much for the love song."

In case you need a refresher on the lyrics — ahem — the chorus goes, "It's been 14 years of silence / It's been 14 years of pain / It's been 14 years that are gone forever / That I'll never have again."

READ MORE: Why Slash's Hair Is Straight on the 'Appetite for Destruction' Cover

And the verses aren't much better.

He didn't elaborate on how his wife reacted to the song, but considering he acknowledged the mistake in the title of the post, it's safe to say that he is, indeed, in the doghouse.

"It’s more like a breakup song after 14 years of pain," someone responded to the post.

"Now you need to send her 'Sweet Child O’ Mine' as damage control," suggested another.

Here's to hoping he picks a better song for their 15th anniversary.

Guns N' Roses, '14 Years'