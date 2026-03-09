VOTE: Favorite Guns N’ Roses Era — Old School vs. New School

For this week's Chuck's Fight Club, we're looking at one of our favorite hard rock bands and letting fans discuss which is the better era of Guns N' Roses. Do you prefer their old school era of the '80s and early '90s or have you been fully enjoying what the new school era has been putting out over the last decade or so?

On one hand, you have the classic era Guns N' Roses that generated such smashes as "Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Paradise City," "You Could Be Mine" and "November Rain" en route to their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. That era was a lean, mean rock and roll machine. But eventually, the band splintered leaving Axl Rose as the lone remaining member.

Fast forward a couple of decades and you've got a reconstructed lineup that now features the return of Slash and Duff McKagan along with key players from the Chinese Democracy era. And while there's the hope of new music, Guns N' Roses have steadily been dropping some great tracks since their reunion. Songs such as "Absurd," "Nothin'," "Hard Skool," "The General" and most recently "Atlas" have shown their songwriting chops are still there.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both eras on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked era will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

