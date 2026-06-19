These are the best songs off every Alice In Chains album and EP.

Formed in the late '80s, Alice In Chains have a pretty short but impactful discography. They put out three full-length studio albums and two EPs in the 1990s with original vocalist Layne Staley and then reunited several years after his death in 2002 with William DuVall, whom they personally received a blessing for from Staley's family.

Alice In Chains have the distinction of being the very first grunge band to have an album land in the Top 50 of the Billboard 200 chart and be certified gold with their 1990 debut Facelift. They're also the first artist to ever have an EP reach No. 1 on the chart with their beloved 1994 release Jar of Flies.

The band put out a handful of other tracks during the decade, including "What the Hell Have I" and "A Little Bitter" (both of which were featured on the Last Action Hero soundtrack) and then later on "Get Born Again" and "Died." In 1999 they released the Music Bank compilation album, which had a couple of previously unreleased tracks too ("Fear the Voices" and "Lying Season").

The reason we mention those songs is to serve as a disclaimer: they deserve to be heard and recognized, but since they weren't featured on studio albums they aren't going to appear on this list.

READ MORE: 8 Bands That Carried on After Their Singer Died

Instead, we're going to present you with our choice for the top song off every album and EP, both with Staley and DuVall. So keep scrolling to see our top choice and a runner up song for each. Keep in mind, this wasn't an easy feat because any Alice In Chains fan knows how difficult it is to try to rank their songs.

One last thing — if you're sleeping on Alice's post-2000s album, stop.

The Best Song off Every Alice In Chains Album The best song off every Alice In Chains album (and EP) including their releases with Layne Staley and later on with William DuVall. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

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Check out our picks for the best rock songs of the '90s below.