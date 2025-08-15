The Most Metal Songs by 11 Big Grunge Bands

What are some of the most metal-sounding songs by grunge bands?

Although grunge is considered a subgenre of rock, it was undoubtedly influenced by heavy metal as well. Drop-tuned guitars are one of the subgenre's many signature traits, which was something the guitarists picked up from none other than Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath.

"Buzz [Osborne, Melvins] started discussing songs we liked by Sabbath," Soundgarden's Kim Thayil recalled of how he discovered this tuning to Loudwire in an interview. "He mentioned, 'That song is in drop D'... The sound was immediately — the string was a little more flexible and it was heavier."

Some bands, such as Soundgarden and Alice in Chains, incorporated more sludgy guitar sounds into their music than others. Pearl Jam and Stone Temple Pilots incorporated less metal into their music and have always sounded closer to classic rock. Nirvana and Mudhoney, meanwhile, had much stronger punk influences.

We thought it'd be interesting to examine the catalogs of some of the biggest grunge bands and pick their most "metal" songs. There are varying degrees to metal in this case since some of the following artists weren't as heavy as others, but we made an argument for each of them.

Scroll through the list below to see the most metal songs by 11 grunge bands and what makes them the best choice.