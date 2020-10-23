With Halloween 'round the corner, Life of Agony bassist and best-selling coloring book illustrator Alan Robert has taken inspiration from the pages of his latest installment, 'The Beauty of Horror IV: Creature Feature' to serve up his 10 Best Movie Monsters. As a bonus, he's been gracious enough to feature samples of what's within that monstrous new coloring book. Take it away, Alan...

"Be kind, rewind!"

In 1980s Brooklyn, for a kid like me who’s whole world revolved around heavy music and monsters, the horror section at the local video store was everything.

I’d ride my BMX bike over there on a Saturday and stock up with three to four VHS tapes for the weekend. Zombies, werewolves, vampires and serial killers... it really didn’t matter as long as there was some carnage and gore.

It got to the point where I’d seen every film on the shelves multiple times... even the really cheesy ones. Keep in mind, it was long before the days where every film imaginable was literally at your fingertips just waiting to be streamed. Our choices were limited to whatever the local shop carried, so after a while I would just keep renting the same handful of faves: The Shining, Evil Dead 2, Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Day of the Dead and Aliens.

Those are some of the films that inspired me to draw my latest horror-themed coloring book The Beauty of Horror IV: Creature Feature. It’s an homage to the killer films I grew up with and every single page is filled with a parody of an iconic horror scene.

So in the spirit of Halloween, my friends at Loudwire asked me to compile a list of my favorite monsters and pair them up with some of the illustrations from The Beauty of Horror coloring book. It was kinda difficult to narrow it down to just 10, but here it goes...

Alan Robert's Top 10 Horror Movie Monsters (With Coloring Book Pages)