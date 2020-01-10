Life of Agony + Doyle Book ‘Beast Coast Monsters’ 2020 U.S. Tour

There's no New York/New Jersey rivalry here as Life of Agony and Doyle have announced they'll be hitting the road together on the "Beast Coast Monsters" 2020 U.S. tour.

Life of Agony, who released their sixth full length album, The Sound of Scars, last year, will headline the 17-date trek with punk rocker Doyle (also of the Misfits) on board as the lone special guest.

The two artists got to know each other when Life of Agony toured with the Misfits in the mid-'90s and this trek is a continuation of their joint touring efforts which took place in Europe last year.

"It was one of the most fun tours I’ve ever done," Doyle said of that '90s tour. "I still workout to 'Other Side Of The River,'" he continued, naming one of the standout tracks on Life of Agony's 1995 record, Ugly.

Doyle, who last released Doyle II: As We Die in 2017, frequently joined the group onstage in Europe last year to play the song with them too.

"We all grew up on Misfits records and have been huge fans since we were kids, so getting to know Doyle and the guys on a personal level has been really amazing," added Life of Agony bassist Alan Robert. "We had such a blast together last winter in Europe, that we decided to keep the party going in the States and in Australia this year."

The "Beast Coast Monsters" tour will stretch from March 13 through April 5 and the complete run of dates can be found directly below.

Life of Agony + Doyle 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

March 13 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ The Foundry

March 15 — Greenville, S.C. @ The Firmament

March 17 — Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar

March 18 — Miami, Fla. @ Churchills

March 19 — Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

March 21 — Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt

March 22 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

March 24 — Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Concert Hall

March 25 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi

March 27 — Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie’s

March 28 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Stache/Intersection

March 29 — Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

March 31 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Winchester

April 01 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ The Crafthouse

April 03 — Lancaster, Penn. @ The Chameleon

April 04 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony

April 05 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw