Life of Agony’s Las Vegas Show Cancelled After Terrorist Threat

Life of Agony are making their long-awaited return to the Western U.S., but one of the stops on the run was canceled due to a rather bizarre incident. The group was scheduled to play Las Vegas' Beauty Bar this past Saturday (May 19), but according to a Las Vegas Now report, the show was called off after a local high school teacher made terrorist threats related to the concert.

Authorities arrested Leslie McGourty last Wednesday (May 16) after the woman's text exchange was made public. McGourty spoke of going to the show to "poke" a "lot of holes in a lot of people on Saturday." She went on to add, "The timing couldn't be any better and the irony of it all, it's all perfect. A perfect plan with my favorite song surrounded by a bunch of fucked up misfits like I am. Imagine knowing exactly the moment that you're going to die. I know exactly that your favorite song will be playing, by your favorite band. It's just too perfect."

The concerned friend on the receiving end of the text notified the police. McGourty was eventually released on bail and placed on paid administrative leave. Initially, Beauty Bar intended to move forward with the show, but the gig ended up being called off. The 8NewsNow TV report can be seen above and the band's statement on the cancellation can be read below.

Life of Agony conclude their Western U.S. swing tonight (May 22) at San Diego's Brick by Brick, and will play a handful of European festivals in June before returning stateside for more dates in late summer. See all of their scheduled stops here.