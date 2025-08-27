Zak Cox of nu-metalcore four-piece Uncured is here to take the Temu Guitar Challenge.

What's the Temu Guitar Challenge?

The Temu Guitar Challenge presents a daunting task for any guitarist out there — can you play these cheap, junky guitars we bought off e-commerce behemoth Temu, known for their minimal standards in merchandise?

We present an array of three very different guitars, each with their own shortcomings and unique levels of difficulty.

There's a "smart guitar" which features seven frets and a digital interface that allows you to move about different parts of the guitar neck in an oddly limited fashion. And it is literally impossible to play a hammer-on on this thing.

We've also got a very small six-string acoustic guitar that looks like a ukulele with bonus strings. The strings are all the same thickness too, so that's... weird.

And, finally, a kid-size traditional guitar, but the real catch here is the teeny tiny, itsy bitsy amp it comes with.

Undeterred, Cox decided to play all of them after first choosing which one he'd like to seal his fate with.

Watch the Temu Guitar Challenge in full in the video below and keep scrolling to learn more about Uncured.

Uncured's Zak Cox Takes the Temu Guitar Challenge

What You Need to Know About Uncured

Uncured are a self-described nu-metalcore band featuring Rex Cox (vocals, guitar), Zak Cox (lead guitar), “King Z” Zachary King (drums) and Betto Andrade (bass).

Regarding their hybrid style, Uncured state, “We describe our sound as 'nu-metalcore’. It combines the raw energy, power and aggression of 2000s metal with the huge hooks, catchy choruses and brutal breakdowns of today’s metal scene to deliver an intense, new experience."

Earlier this year, they unleashed Warpath, a new album lined with dynamic, hard-hitting songs in "Mask of Sanity," "Manifesto," "3 Minutes" and "Bleed Me Dry" as well as a dangerously good cover of the throbbing Nine Inch Nails classic "Closer."

Catch them live on Sept. 19 at the Louder Than Life Festival in Kentucky.

Follow Uncured on Instagram, X, Facebook and TikTok and check out Warpath through all digital music providers.

Uncured, "Mask of Sanity"