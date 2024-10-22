Interview: Rex + Zak Cox Share Details on Uncured’s Brand-New Cover of Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Closer’

"We want to make sure it's a perfect storm."

The brothers Rex and Zak Cox recently joined Loudwire Nights (Oct. 21) to discuss Uncured, the band they formed together, and all that's on the horizon for them.

"It's not just about having one song that pops off online," Zak told host Chuck Armstrong, "it's about forging a 25-year sustainable career. That doesn't happen quickly. That takes 10 years of touring and playing shows before you get your one playing card."

As both brothers agreed, one of the most important things for Uncured is to always be prepared for what's next.

"Luck favors the prepared," Zak said.

Uncured Release Their Latest Cover Song, Taking on a Nine Inch Nails Classic

The latest step in Uncured's journey is the release of their brand-new song, their powerful cover of Nine Inch Nails' classic, "Closer."

Though it was already scheduled to be released on Tuesday, Oct. 21, the brothers dropped details about the track on Loudwire Nights and even helped premiere it hours before it hit streaming services.

"The thing with this one is we did not just want to do a straightforward cover of it," Rex explained.

"I think some of the ones we've done in the past have been relatively predictable versions of that cover and this time we did not do that. This one we just did kind of whatever we wanted to ... It was so good and iconic that we weren't trying to recreate it. We were trying to pretend that song was written for us."

Rex and Zak tried to answer the question, "How would we perform 'Closer' if it was our song?" The end result elevates Nine Inch Nails' most popular track to an even more intense level. The cover finds Rex not simply channeling his inner Trent Reznor, but allowing it to completely take over, creating a sense of pure chaos that Uncured seem to have total control of.

"I'm personally excited about how many different vocal tones and voice and kinds of sounds are on it," Rex said.

"I can't wait for everybody to hear this one and can't wait to hear what everybody thinks."

What Else Did Uncured's Rex + Zak Cox Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What is on the horizon for Uncured, in addition to the release of their EP, Warpath, in early 2025: "[That's] just half the songs that we have recorded and mixed and mastered already. We have 11 songs completely done."

When fans can expect to catch them on the road again: "We are working on a bunch of tour dates...we played a good amount of shows this year, but obviously next year we plan to do even more."

Why "3 Minutes" is such an important song to them: "Despite how it starts and how it sounds, it's not a song about suicide — it's a song about drug abuse, and more specifically, the glorification of drug abuse in youth culture."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Rex and Zak Cox joined Loudwire Nights on Monday, Oct. 21