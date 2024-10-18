The Funeral Portrait’s Lee Jennings Gives Five Finger Death Punch a Lot of Credit For Band’s Massive Year

"I'm trying to make it so that people know that I'm a human, I go through all the same things."

Lee Jennings, frontman of the Funeral Portrait, recently joined Loudwire Nights (Oct. 17) to dive into the band's latest record, Greetings From Suffocate City, and opened up about what it's like living transparently through his music and on social media.

"I have a lot of issues that I deal with every single day. Every single member of this band has a lot of issues that they deal with every single day, and you know, my struggle, if it can help someone just a little bit, then that means that we're doing our job."

Jennings admitted to host Chuck Armstrong that some of his favorite bands were the ones that were most connected to their fanbases, which is something he hopes he and the Funeral Portrait always strive to do.

"I think that's what music is supposed to do," he said.

"I just try and take it a little bit step further and just be like, 'Hey, I'm just like you. I'm just as messed up' or 'I'm just as weird' or 'I'm just as whatever it may be.' I'm going through the same something."

The Funeral Portrait's Tour With Five Finger Death Punch

Jennings also spent some time celebrating the Funeral Portrait's recent massive tour with Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson and Slaughter to Prevail. Jennings gave Five Finger a significant amount of credit for all that his band has been able to accomplish this year.

"Five Finger took the chance on our band to take us on the tour," Jennings shared.

"Because of them, we got to be on the radio. Because of them, you know, we released the record. Even because of them, I got to talk to [Loudwire Nights] because that was press for the record and the tour. It's cool that all of that happened just because they decided to take a chance on our band."

The Funeral Portrait opened every night of the tour and as Jennings said, he was blown away by the support of the fans — and he was surprised at how packed the venues were at the start of their set.

"That tour was packed out every single night," he recalled.

"We were going up on stage an hour after doors and you wouldn't expect there to be a full arena, but there was still a full arena."

