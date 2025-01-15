25 Rock + Metal Bands You Might Not Know, But Will in 2025

Here are 25 rock and metal bands you might not know, but will in 2025.

It's no secret — being a new (or new-ish) band means putting yourself, your music, your ambition and all your hopes and dreams, against what appears to be an insurmountable wall of odds.

Today, it's about more than writing music and playing shows. That means maintaining a thoughtful, engaging presence on social media, even if you got started just for the love of making music. The work it takes to make it today looks much different than the hard work that paid off for previous generations.

What we're trying to say is that it's never been harder as a new band and we understand that.

As fans, just trying to keep track of all of the new music that's being released daily, weekly, monthly... it's exhausting. And, lest we forget, there's a back catalog of over half a century of rock and metal music for fans to catch up on, no matter what your age is!

With a brand new year ahead of us and the next half of the 2020s to look forward to, we want take a look at what the future holds. What bands are making an impact right now? Which ones are just starting to get some attention and could be the best new band you hear about by year's end?

Let's find out together!

There are some newcomers that have plenty of momentum behind them, but perhaps they've just been off your radar. Maybe you keep a close on everything new and, below, you'll see a handful of your recent favorites shouted out as an exciting new band with a promising future.

Here they are — the 25 rock and metal bands you might not know, but will in 2025!

200 Stab Wounds

From: Cleveland, Ohio

Formed In: 2019

Recommended Songs: “Tow Rope Around the Throat,” “Masters of Morbidity,” “Hands of Eternity”

For Fans Of: Blood Red Throne, Undeath, Dying Fetus

Ohio knows how to throw down and, like many of today’s best new death metal acts, they’re another success story from underground label Maggot Stomp. After getting picked up by Metal Blade, things only got better with 2024’s Manic Manual Procedures.

200 Stab Wounds have toured with some of death metal’s best (including Cannibal Corpse) and will be out supporting deathcore titans Whitechapel this spring.

Autumn Kings

From: LaSalle, Ontario

Formed In: 2015

Recommended Songs: “Sleep When I’m Dead,” “Hellbound,” “Terrified,” “Echo (Ready for War)”

For Fans Of: Linkin Park, Fall Out Boy

You can easily see the comparisons to Linkin Park with the heavy rock guitars, sampling and multi-vocal formula, but this band has the pop hook sensibilities that are reminiscent of the emo gods Fall Out Boy.

Though Autumn Kings already cracked rock radio, this feels like a band ready for their next giant step forward.

Blood Incantation

From: Denver, Colorado

Formed In: 2011

Recommended Songs: “Slave Species of the Gods,” “Chaoplasm,” all of Absolute Elsewhere

For Fans Of: Gorguts, Hawkwind, expanding your consciousness

You saw this band on every single year-end list last year, topping many of them. The death metal/space rock/synth prog opus Absolute Elsewhere was named our No. 1 death metal album of 2024 and it even captured the attention of Dream Theater legend Mike Portnoy.

The cosmic crew of Blood Incantation (whose members also occupy roles in Spectral Voice, Stormkeep and Wayfarer) remain uncompromising and unorthodox in their quest to achieve their perfect vision of avant-garde extreme metal.

Candy

From: Richmond, Va.

Formed In: 2016

Recommended Songs: “eXistenZ,” “Love Wants More,” “Flipping”

For Fans Of: big grooves, Knocked Loose, dancebeat breakdowns

No subgenre is immune from hybridization and hardcore is going through a radical period the last decade or so. Candy pull blast beats and dance beats into hardcore’s sphere, but in a way where each song has its own identity. You’ll get an adrenalized white-knuckle bruiser that’s over and out in 90 seconds, followed by a mid-tempo groove track with The Prodigy vibes.

They wrapped a tour supporting thrash legends Exodus late last year and will be onstage at the Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville festivals in 2025.

Chained Saint

From: South Florida

Formed In: 2022

Recommended Songs: “Animosity,” “Stronger Than Stone (Blindside)”

For Fans Of: Death Angel, Evile, circle pits

William DuVall has an ear for talent as the Alice in Chains star produced the debut record from budding thrashers Chained Saint. Blindside captures the raw, unbridled charisma of the ‘80s thrash greats, merging it with a chunkier metallic approach that succeeded that era.

If you’ve played the WWE 2K24 video game, you’ve probably heard the standout song “Animosity” and solo-moshed around your bedroom.

Chat Pile

From: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Formed In: 2019

Recommended Songs: “Why,” “I Am Dog Now,” “Masc”

For Fans Of: Godflesh, exposing the world for all its failures, Swans

Chat Pile are the unfiltered soundtrack to existential dread, but take an empathetic stance to the crumbling world around us and those suffering the most as it all falls apart.

The music is jarring, confrontational and often occupies the cross-section of the paranoia and rage Venn diagram. At other times, it’s dangerously hypnotic and trance-fueled, with swirls of bass distortion and relentless repetition intended to grind the listener down.

Cool World, Chat Pile’s 2024 album, made a strong presence on year-end lists (even in more mainstream areas such as Rolling Stone) so you can fully expect the band to capitalize off this positive critical momentum.

Dexter and the Moonrocks

From: Abilene, Texas

Formed In: Around 2021

Recommended Songs: “Sad in Carolina,” “For Once,” “She Likes Girls,” “Couch”

For Fans Of: Kings of Leon, Nirvana, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Arctic Monkeys, Tyler Childers, Carolina Liar

Big things are already happening for Dexter and the Moonrocks as “Sad in Carolina” recently topped the Mediabase Alternative Airplay chart.

The Texas outfit bring a bit of “Western Space Grunge” to the table, which is a short way of saying that after starting as a country band, they began incorporating some of their grunge and rock influences into the mix for something that leans more Southern Y’all-ternative.

Flat Black

From: 2020

Formed In: Las Vegas?? (No clear info about exact formation just that it’s Hook’s band, but that’s where album was made)

Recommended Songs: “A Bit of Lightning,” “Nothing to Some (feat. Corey Taylor),” “It’s Your Lack of Respect”

For Fans of: Five Finger Death Punch, Chevelle, Three Days Grace

Jason Hook left Five Finger Death Punch in 2020 in search of more creative freedom and, with that, he formed Flat Black.

You can still hear the spirit of Hook’s time with Five Finger laced into the music, but it’s refreshing to have something new in a similar vein.

The Funeral Portrait

From: Atlanta, Ga.

Formed In: 2014

Recommended Songs: “Suffocate City" ft. Spencer Charnas, “Dark Thoughts,” “Holy Water”

For Fans Of: My Chemical Romance, The Used, Creeper

We’re not going to try to convince you that it’s ever going to get better than 2000s emo and The Funeral Portrait aren’t just trying to aimlessly transport you back, either.

Taking the familiar formula from that era’s biggest and best bands, The Funeral Portrait’s brand of emo veers closer to anthemic hard rock than full-blown pop music.

You may have caught them on tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Marilyn Manson last summer and it should only keep going up for this band!

Lakeview

From: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Formed In: 2009

Recommended Songs: “Money Where Your Mouth Is,” “Dying Breed,” “Son of a”

For Fans of: Hardy, Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert

Following the likes of Royale Lynn, Lakeview are another artist making waves within the country-rock world — many have referred to their music as “country-core,” as it’s a yeehaw version of metalcore.

Lakeview were recommended to us by Hardy, who’s a leader in that crossover world.

Landmvrks

From: Marseille, France

Formed In: 2014

Recommended Songs: "Lost in a Wave," "Death," "Blistering," "Rainfall"

For Fans of: r/metalcore recommendations, Architects, Polaris

Landmvrks are carving out their path to dominate the heavy music scene in 2025. Hailing from Marseille, France, the band’s relentless energy and genre-defying blend of metalcore, hardcore and melodic elements set them apart.

Their raw yet polished sound showcases frontman Florent Salfati's dynamic vocals, paired with crushing riffs and infectious hooks. A decade into their career, it’s hard to scroll through r/metalcore without coming across Landmvrks. With a growing global fanbase, it’s clear Landmvrks have everything it takes to make a mark on metal in 2025 in a big way.

Man/Woman/Chainsaw

From: South London, U.K.

Formed In: 2019

Recommended Songs: “The Boss,” “Ode to Clio,” “Sports Day,” “What Lucy Found There”

For Fans Of: Wet Leg, The Waitresses, Two Door Cinema Club

Man / Woman / Chainsaw have been generating buzz in the U.K. over the last few years, growing their following through Bandcamp and most recently issuing the well received Eazy Peazy last fall.

Formed by bassist Vera Leppanent and guitarist Billy Ward while still teenagers, the group has been honing a sound that’s a bit unique. Though drawing comparisons to art-rock and post-punk, the group employs piano and violin into their mix, sounds not as frequently associated with that style. At this point, the songs feel diverse enough that it’s hard to pin down a direct sound. There are elements of girl-punk sass thrown in, but also late 2000s U.K. art rock tempo-shifting vibes as well.

Mean Mistreater

From: Austin, Texas

Formed In: 2023

Recommended Songs: “Do or Die,” “Bleeding the Night,” “Visions”

For Fans Of: Chastain, Exodus, new old-school thrash

It’s no easy thing to bring a fresh sound to the storied history of thrash metal, but Mean Mistreater are doing just that with their sophomore release, Do or Die. Embodying a punk rock DIY attitude and a love of all things classic metal, Mean Mistreater aren’t worrying about appeasing any expectations, but rather, making music that they themselves want to headbang to.

Their debut record, Razor Wire, is a perfect example of this, and Do or Die finds Mean Mistreater getting stronger and stronger in bringing their love of old-school metal to more fans not just in Texas, but all over the country.

Tim Montana

From: Butte, Montana

Formed In: active since 2003

Recommended Songs: “Devil You Know,” “Savage,” “Get You Some”

For Fans Of: Jerry Cantrell, Three Doors Down, a strong work ethic

When Tim Montana released his standalone single, “Devil You Know,” in 2023, he thought he was done making music professionally. Based on the reception in the rock world, though, it led him to record his rock album, Savage, which was one of the most lauded rock debuts of 2024.

Touring alongside bands such as Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Seether, Staind and many others, Montana’s insane work ethic shines onstage every single night.

Following the many successes of 2024 — including Savage being named one of the Top 11 albums of the year by Loudwire and the title-track earning the No. 1 spot on our list of rock radio songs — 2025 will be the year that Montana’s name becomes commonplace in rock 'n' roll vernacular.

Nightlife

From: Baltimore, Maryland

Formed In: 2021

Recommended Songs: "New Low," "Fallback," "Nightlifetypebeat"

For Fans of: Shaking your ass, Issues, Don Broco

Nightlife are redefining genre boundaries with their infectious blend of R&B, rock and post-hardcore. Their ability to craft emotionally resonant, groove-heavy tracks that balance grit and melody sets them apart in a crowded scene.

Led by charismatic vocalist Hansel Romero, Nightlife embodies a modern DIY ethos while boasting a polished, radio-ready sound. This band has all the makings of a cultural juggernaut.

Paleface Swiss

From: Zurich, Switzerland

Formed In: 2017

Recommended Songs: “Please End Me,” “Hatred,” “Pain”

For Fans Of: Fit For An Autopsy, Slaughter to Prevail, manic vokillz

Of all the bands on this list, Paleface Swiss are among the biggest and they seem poised to break through to the next level on the back of their third and newest album, Cursed.

Frontman Marc “Zelli” Zellweger is ascending to the ranks of his generation’s most gifted vocalists with a range of high/low screams that vary in intensity and gritty clean capabilities. With a musical breadth capable of matching that dynamism, which is fully displayed on Cursed, Paleface Swiss’ next evolution is here. Are you coming with them for the ride?

Point North

From: Los Angeles

Formed In: 2017

Recommended Songs: “World Vs. Peace,” “Hammer,” “Into the Dark,” “Safe and Sound”

For Fans Of: Set It Off, Stand Atlantic, Magnolia Park, Slaves

Initially starting off as pop-punkers, some of that pop sensibility remains in Point North’s writing but they’ve shown a steady evolution into something heavier in aggression over the last few years.

The band saw their radio breakthrough on team-ups with Sett It Off and The Ghost Inside in 2023, but after dropping “World vs. Peace” late last year, it feels like the band is on their way to their true breakout in 2025.

Rain City Drive

From: Palm Coast, Florida

Formed In: 2021

Recommended Songs: “Wish You the Best,” “Talk to a Friend,” “Medicate Me,” “Frozen”

For Fans Of: Dayseeker, Caskets, Hands Like Houses

This one’s a bit of a cheat as a "new" band. Former The Voice runner-up Mat McAndrew joined Rain City Drive, who were formerly known as Slaves shortly before the exit of Johnny Craig and the eventual decision to change their name out of respect for sensitivity.

In the time since, they’ve issued two albums, saw some radio breakthrough with their “Medicate Me” pairing with Dayseeker, and now seem primed for bigger things with the single “Wish You the Best” currently climbing the Mainstream Rock radio chart.

Royale Lynn

From: Nashville

Formed In: 2015 (When she moved to pursue music)

Recommended Songs: “Six Feet Deep,” “Sacrifice,” “Death Wish (ft. Danny Worsnop)”

For Fans Of: Hard rock with a country twang, Dorothy

Royale Lynn’s roots are in country music, as she moved to Nashville in 2015 to pursue a music career. However, being inspired by a plethora of other rock artists has led to her to dive into the growing world of Y’all-ternative that we’ve been seeing more and more of lately.

She’s been invited to tour and sing onstage with bands such as Disturbed and Seether.

Sleep Theory

From: Memphis, Tenn.

Formed In: 2020

Recommended Songs: “Fallout,” “Paralyzed,” “Stuck in My Head”

For Fans of: Breaking Benjamin, Linkin Park, Nu-metal

Sleep Theory have been making waves on rock radio over the last two years, especially after their single “Another Way” went viral on TikTok in 2023. Led by Army veteran Cullen Moore, the band’s style blends hard rock with elements of metal and R&B, making them a prime new favorite for fans of nu-metal.

Tetrarch

From: Atlanta, Ga.

Formed In: 2007

Recommended Songs: “I’m Not Right,” “Live Not Fantasize,” “You Never Listen”

For Fans Of: mid-to-late ‘90s industrial, Motionless in White, the first two Linkin Park albums, Korn

Tetrarch’s knack for crafting big-room belters that capture the vibe of late ‘90s and early 2000s hard rock with the danceable elements of industrial. The modern wall of sound production brings this style fully up to date and in your face as slithering vocal hooks nestle comfortably in your brain.

Guitarist Diamond Rowe also became the first African-American woman in metal with her own signature guitar, which was announced last year.

With more new music in the works, Tetrarch could make the leap in 2025.

Uncured

From: New Jersey

Formed In: 2014

Recommended Songs:”Mask of Sanity,” “Manifesto,” “Closer” (Nine Inch Nails cover)

For Fans Of: Disturbed, Corey Taylor’s rap parts, ONI

For Uncured, nu-metal and metalcore might as well be peanut butter and chocolate the way the New Jersey troupe blends the styles so skillfully.

Unifying their musical vision under the self-described banner of nu-metalcore, Uncured presented this vision to the world in 2024 with a trio of songs that showcase the depth and versatility that offers nothing but promise going forward.

Velvet Chains

From: Las Vegas, Nev.

Formed In: 2018

Recommended Songs: “Dead Inside,” “Stuck Against the Wall,” “Last Drop,” “Can’t Win”

For Fans Of: Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, Stone Temple Pilots, Shinedown

No, Duff McKagan and Jerry Cantrell didn’t merge a supergroup, but you can feel the fingerprints of the testosterone-filled rock of Velvet Revolver with some post-grunge sensibilities coming out of rising rockers Velvet Chains.

Since forming in 2018, they’ve already appeared on several major festivals such as Rock Fest and the Blue Ridge Rock Fest and opened for bands such as Stone Temple Pilots, Saint Asonia, Winery Dogs and Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

With a rock radio-ready sound, it’s easy to see Velvet Chains being primed for their breakout and the recent single “Dead Inside” could put them on their way.

Stephen Wilson Jr.

From: Nashville by way of rural Southern Indiana

Formed In: active since 2006

Recommended Songs: “Year to Be Young 1994,” “I’m a Song,” “Patches”

For Fans Of: Hardy, Johnny Cash, Seattle vibes with a country flair

With a deep love of songwriters and frontmen like Chris Cornell and Kurt Cobain, and doing his best to emulate some of music’s greatest artists like Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp, Stephen Wilson Jr. has created a sound that is uniquely his.

Not quite country, not quite rock, his solo output on his debut album, Son of Dad, is unlike anything we’ve heard — and that’s a good thing.

Holding onto an indie rock sensibility, thanks in part to his experience with Nashville’s AutoVaughn, and a respect for telling stories through his music, Wilson Jr. will continue to set himself apart from other artists, never allowing his music to be forced into any one box or genre, but instead, stand and shine completely on its own.

Witch Post

From: London, England

Formed In: 2021

Recommended Songs: “Rust,””Chill Out”

For Fans Of: Pixies, Sonic Youth, The Replacements, Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs

Two solo artists, two different continents, no problem. Witch Post brings together Montana-based Alaska Reid and Scottish-born Dylan Fraser for a collaborative pairing that conjures up visions of pre-grunge explosion Pixies-esequ college rock.

Intrigued after hearing Reid’s 2020 album, Big Bunny, Fraser reached out and an agreement to meet to write when she came to London sparked this new creative venture for both. “Big guitars, emotional vocals, stories” is how Reid described the group to Paper Magazine. “We love rock music, and we love scrappy, romantic-sounding songs. With this band we’ve been making an effort to reference different influences or different elements than we do with our solo projects.”

Their first two tracks had roots in The Replacements, Pixies and Sonic Youth as influences. Where might they go next? Reid offered, “We’re both really into The Waterboys and Fleetwood Mac at the moment.”

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Chalk

Disembodied Tyrant

Kalamity Kills

King Falcon

Jager/Henry

Moon Fever

Problem Patterns

Royel Otis

Swollen Teeth

Void