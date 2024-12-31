The 15 Most Played Songs on Rock Radio in 2024

What were the most played songs on rock radio in 2024?

You've probably already seen Loudwire's top rock and metal songs of 2024, but the artists that reign rock radio are sometimes a bit different than the ones that top the editorial lists.

There's some crossover, of course, but it's always interesting to compare the two.

Linkin Park are a great example of an artist that's dominated both worlds this year, thanks to their massive comeback in early September as well as the success of their latest album From Zero.

Pearl Jam, Falling in Reverse and Bring Me the Horizon are a couple of other artists that are both beloved by the radio world and heavily covered by us.

There are a couple of songs that you may not be as familiar with if you don't frequently listen to the radio, though. So keep scrolling to see the top songs played on rock radio during 2024.

The ranking was based on spins (the number of times the track was played) on rock radio stations in the U.S., as well as other radio expert metrics, including our own spins on Loudwire Nights, making this Loudwire's exclusive tally.

Some of the tracks actually came out in 2023, too, so we made sure to mark when each song was released under the artwork.

