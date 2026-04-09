You could own a fully-renovated tour bus that Charlie Sheen originally bought while on a "12-day bender."

And as an added celebrity rub, you can tell people the renovations were done by a rock star, too.

Inside Charlie Sheen's Former Tour Bus

Musician Tim Montana, who just released a new song "Break Me Down," previously acquired the 1998 Prevost Marathon XL tour bus from Sheen after he finished using it during his acting gigs, including his time on Two and a Half Men. He is now looking to move the custom-outfitted bus after using it as a touring musician.

What was once a sort of mobile dressing room for Sheen was turned into a full-on rock tour bus once in Montana's possession. The "Devil You Know" singer renovated the bus to include six separate bunks to accommodate him and his band's needs.

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The bus is loaded with additional features, including:

Two bathrooms

Refrigerator

Trash compactor

Two-burner cooktop

TV

Two air conditioning units

Plush red couches

(SEE MORE PHOTOS BELOW)

Montana has put the bus up for auction with a starting bid of $5,000. And while buying a rock musician's ride makes for a pretty cool story, the bus's colorful history with Sheen only adds to its tale

How Charlie Sheen Bought a Tour Bus 'Wasted'

Sheen, who has been sober for more than eight years now, joined Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong late last year when he told the story of how he ended up with a bus in the first place.

WATCH: Charlie Sheen on 'Loudwire Nights;

The 60-year-old Sheen said he had noticed as far back as his time on the set of 1994's Major League II that some actors were enjoying the comforts of their own private dressing areas. Some even had their own buses or trailers that would be wheeled up to the shooting location.

Sheen wanted his own. He started renting a coach bus, but soon found himself wanting more.

"I knew there was a better version, so that's when I got the idea to go to the factory in Eugene, Oregon, and design my own," Sheen said during his Loudwire Nights appearance.

The factory visit, however, coincided with a long stretch of partying for the actor.

"I showed up there hammered, like on a frickin' 12-day bender and I was seeing this porn star at the time, and I'm like, 'Hey, I've gotta go design a bus. Wow, 8 o'clock got here fast.'"

READ MORE: Tim Montana Discusses Therapy, New Music, Helping First Responders + More - Interview

The two immediately boarded a plane to head to Oregon. Sheen said his travel partner ended up falling asleep during the meeting with the head honchos at the Prevost factory.

"Yeah, it was messy."

Sheen asked to have the interior of the bus designed to resemble a Los Angeles drinking establishment called Bar One. The team got to work, but Sheen ended up in rehab before the bus was completed.

Needless to say, his design choices ended up being a bit of a surprise, even though he was the one who was calling the shots.

"I got this call like months later, 'Hey, your bus is ready.' Now, I've got a clear mind and the thing pulls up, and I walk inside, and I'm like, "whose idea was this?'"

Here is what the bus looks like today after it was redone to no longer look like a swanky LA bar.

Tim Montana On Tour + His New Album

Tim Montana's new album, Entire State of Tim Montana, comes out July 17 and a tour supporting Alter Bridge begins on April 25.