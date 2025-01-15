Tim Montana joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday (Jan. 14), just a couple of days before he hits the road with Myles Kennedy as both artists celebrate their new albums that they released in 2024.

"I've yet to meet Myles," Montana told host Chuck Armstrong. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"He's name-dropped me in interviews and has been a really cool guy via social media and chatting and stuff. I'm just a big fan of his work and his guitar playing, songwriting, singing. The guy's a beast and I can't wait to get out there with him."

Though he doesn't have any other official dates on his calendar yet, Montana assured the Loudwire Nights audience that he'd be spending plenty of time on the road in 2025.

"I'm not going crazy begging for shows this year," he admitted. "We're kind of picking and choosing what we want to do."

Montana explained that his booking agent, who's been with him for years, recently told him how busy he's been answering requests to tour with other artists this year.

"It's a pretty cool feeling."

In addition to touring, Montana is already working on the follow-up to his debut rock album, Savage, which came out in 2024.

"Music is coming," he said.

"I've probably got half of an album done. The powers that be on the label side will decide when it comes out, but I would say sooner than later because we have so much momentum ... I don't know when, but I'm really excited about it."

What Else Did Tim Montana Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Tim Montana joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Jan. 14

