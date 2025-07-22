Interview: Tim Montana Gets Ready For Sturgis, New Music + His Growing Hollywood Career

On Monday (July 21), Tim Montana joined Loudwire Nights to discuss his upcoming performance at the Full Throttle Saloon at the 85th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"It's funny because you were texting me, but the first person that hit me up about this was Robert Patrick, the T-1000 from Terminator 2," Montana explained to host Chuck Armstrong.

"He's like, 'Hey, I hear you're playing Sturgis.' And I messaged my agent and manager and they're like, 'Oh, we know nothing of this' ... Turns out the T-1000 was right."

Montana said he played Sturgis a couple of years ago and had a blast, so he can't wait to get to the Full Throttle Saloon on Aug. 7 to open for Jackyl.

"We've become buddies over the last couple of years, but this chainsaw thing, I've never seen it in person," he said about Jesse James Dupree's signature at every Jackyl show.

"I need to understand it. Growing up in Montana, I'm really good at the chainsaw, however, I've never performed onstage with one, so I'm really excited to learn this art."

Tim Montana Is Working On His Follow-Up to 2024's Savage

Last year, Montana released one of the best albums of 2024 with his rock debut, Savage. And fortunately for fans who follow him on social media, they know he's been working hard on his next record.

"We've got some great stuff," he said.

"I've been playing it for my team and they're flipping out. We've been flying writers out to Wise River [in Montana]. I like making people write out in the woods. We're metal in the country up here, so yeah, we've been going pretty heavy on it, having a lot of fun and I've got a huge pile of new songs. So now, you've got to pick the songs, which is really hard because I love them all."

Montana admitted there isn't a timeline when he'll start sharing his new music with his fans, but he knows it'll be worth the wait.

"I'm working on some collabs," he shared.

"I think we're going to do some collaborations on this one, which I'm very excited about. I'm going to pull up the big guns ... I've never met a stranger, so I want to rally a bunch of my Buddys. Get ready for the phone calls, guys, they're coming really soon."

What Else Did Tim Montana Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it was like acting in the new movie The Unholy Trinity alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan: "I show up to the set and all of a sudden I see Sam Jackson. And then I'm like, 'Oh my god, James Bond just walked by' ... Now I'm in the movie theaters worldwide. It's really cool to see it."

How it's been co-owning the Wise River Club in Montana with Billy Gibbons: "I'll tell you what, it's a full-time job and shout out to anyone that works at a restaurant or manages a restaurant. We have so many people that come out and support us, it's awesome."

The latest with his friend, Charlie Sheen: "He's been working his ass off for over a year [on his memoir]. You've heard Charlie Sheen's story told a million times by everyone but Charlie, so I'm glad that he gets a chance to talk about that."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Tim Montana joined Loudwire Nights on Monday, July 21