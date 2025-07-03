On Wednesday (July 2), Lzzy Hale joined Loudwire Nights to dive into Halestorm's upcoming album, Everest, and what it means to be part of Back to the Beginning.

"I've gotten to talk to a lot of my sisters, my female peers and it's like, 'Hey, I'm carrying all of you guys with me,'" Hale told host Chuck Armstrong about what it means to be the only woman on the lineup for Back to the Beginning.

"It's wonderful to be up on a stage like that and really get to say and prove that this genre is for everyone. I wouldn't be the woman I am today without Black Sabbath ... No matter what's between your legs, you have to give your life to [rock and roll] and you have to be in it 110-percent and you have to sacrifice so much."

Hale's sacrifices have led to this moment in Birmingham on July 5 — and it was crystal clear she's proud of it even before it's happened.

"In a lot of ways this is a personal accomplishment for me and a personal becoming," she shared.

"But also it's a big hell yeah for all of the women who are coming up behind me, too. I feel like my responsibility now is to be able to pass the torch back and be like, 'Hey, if I can do this and I can accomplish this, so can you.'"

What Else Did Lzzy Hale Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why Halestorm ended up working with producer Dave Cobb on Everest: "We wanted to kind of get out of our element. We wanted somebody that was looking at us from not just a fan standpoint...but also somebody that's looking at us as our own entity and not just kind of part of a group. We would ask him a lot about working with Chris Stapleton or working with Brandi Carlile and ask him dumb questions."

What some of her favorite Ozzy and Black Sabbath songs are: "Ozzmosis was big for me back in the day ... Before that, No More Tears. Black Sabbath, there's the trudginess of 'Electric Funeral,' there's the Dio years that I got completely obsessed with for so many years. They have a lineage and one can only hope and strive to outlast them all the way that they all have. They invented the genre and they carved the path for the rest of us ... The beautiful thing about Black Sabbath is that it doesn't matter what age you are, it doesn't matter when you come into play with Black Sabbath — there is something there for everyone, for every generation, for decades to come."

Why she's so excited for Back to the Beginning: "I'm ready to make magic with my friends and just to be shoulder to shoulder with these people. It's not only Black Sabbath and Ozzy that I'm there to celebrate with and who I admire with, but all of these other men that are standing with me and performing with me. We're all going to be side stage watching everybody perform and watching Black Sabbath perform ... I'm looking forward to things happening that we're not even aware can happen."

