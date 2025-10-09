Tim Montana + Friends Help Raise More Than $300,000 For Active Duty Special Operations Forces

As the month of September neared its end, Tim Montana gathered together some of his closest friends for his annual fundraiser, this year benefiting Special Ops Xcursion, an organization that serves active duty special operations forces.

The 2025 American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot raised more than $307,000 for the organization and kicked off on the night of Monday, Sept. 29, at City Winery Nashville where Montana put on an unforgettable concert. Joined by his good friend and co-owner of Wise River Club, Billy Gibbons, Montana welcomed many others to the stage, including Jackyl's Jesse James Dupree, Gavin DeGraw, Craig Morgan and many others.

The following day, Montana brought hundreds of people together for a clay shooting competition. In addition to the competition itself, various military branches were represented through parachute and helicopter landings and other demonstrations.

In a statement released after the shoot, Montana said, "Every year this event gets bigger and better...I'm already looking forward to next year's event and bringing folks even more of those 'only-in-Nashville' moments."

When Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong caught up with Montana at the Full Throttle Saloon at this year's Sturgis motorcycle rally, he was looking forward to the fundraiser.

"We're all volunteer, we donate 100-percent of the proceeds back to veterans, active duty," he explained.

"We've put eight Gold Star Kids through school. I get wound up in this charity thing. I'm going to end up homeless, but it feels good."

During the concert at City Winery Nashville, Gibbons and Dupree had a great moment as they shared a story about playing together in the past, which led the ZZ Top legend to tell the crowd how Dupree once gave him a chainsaw.

"He thinks that I've forgotten about it," Gibbons said onstage.

"My lovely bride is a big fan. I said, 'You know Jesse?' She goes, 'Well, of course I do. You use that chainsaw to cut down the trees in our backyard.'"

Dupree then shared one of his favorite memories with Gibbons: "I came home and Billy unrolled an entire roll of fax paper in my office and it was nothing but voodoo potions and recipes."

After that, Gibbons, Dupree and Montana tore into a rendition of "La Grange," which you can watch in the video below:

Scott Graves, founder of Special Ops Xcursion, shared his thanks for this year's American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot as he said, "We're incredibly grateful for all of Tim's efforts to pull this enormous event together and everyone who stands behind our mission in providing support and relief for those who have sacrificed so much for us."

You can learn more about the annual event at AmericanThreadShoot.com.