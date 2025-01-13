Mark Tremonti has been waiting a long time to release his latest album, The End Will Show Us How.

"It's good to finally get it out there," he said of the new Tremonti record on Friday's Loudwire Nights (Jan. 10). Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"I had this all done and in the can before the whole Creed thing took off. It's been a long time, a long wait."

Get our free mobile app

As busy as Tremonti has been and continues to be, though, he was very open with host Chuck Armstrong about how he balances everything.

"Family first," Tremonti said. "This whole year, [they were] out on the road with me. It was easy because we were in the States. It's going to be more difficult heading over to Europe, because I have a three-year-old daughter. That's the toughest."

Tremonti's upcoming tour in Europe is in support of The End Will Show Us How and kicks off on Jan. 14 in Hamburg.

"Always family first," he continued, "and then have good managers to be able to keep everything making sense. We plan things years in advance. We're already looking into the end of 2026 with our schedule."

Mark Tremonti Is Excited For New Alter Bridge Album — And Maybe New Creed Music

As much as Tremonti and Chuck discussed his new album, they also spent a little bit of time looking ahead to Alter Bridge's next record.

"Me and Myles [Kennedy] just got on the phone talking about all the material we have right now," Tremonti revealed.

"We're both very excited about it. We're doing something ridiculously cool for the next record that we haven't been able to announce yet, but it's going to be inspiring for us, to say the least."

When Chuck heard that, he pressed Tremonti a little more to see if he would share more specifics about what will make this new album "ridiculously cool."

READ MORE: Gavin Rossdale Says Pursuit to Write an Album That 'Slays' Keeps Him Pushing Forward

"It's about the coolest thing you could ever do for a record as a fan of music in general. It's going to inspire us to no end ... It's going to be inspired by something really, really special. We'll be working on it in a great atmosphere."

With that, Chuck wrapped the conversation with a quick question about the future of Creed — not just their live shows set for 2025, but the potential of new music.

"Before we went on stage for the last show on New Year's Eve, me and Scott [Stapp] were talking and were like, 'We should get together.' On the road, things are so hectic. I'll say, 'I've got this idea,' but it's always so hectic. Now that we're ending this run, let's figure out a week and just spitball ideas."

What Else Did Mark Tremonti Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What runs through his head when he thinks about Alter Bridge existing for 20-plus years — and why it's such a significant part of his career

Why he put so much thought into the sequencing of Tremonti's new album, The End Will Show Us How, and what some of his favorite songs are

What it was like sharing the stage with Sevendust frontman Lajon Witherspoon to celebrate his album, Mark Tremonti Christmas Classics New & Old

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Mark Tremonti joined Loudwire Nights on Friday, Jan. 10; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.

31 Essential Rock + Metal Albums Turning 10 in 2025 Just like that, a decade has gone by in a flash. Do you remember these essential albums of 2015? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire